Rumor: Switch Pro to be announced by Nintendo ‘today or tomorrow’

Nintendo is reportedly gearing up for the roll-out of a brand new, upgraded Switch. The console could be priced higher than the current $299 model, eventually replacing the base version of the Switch currently on offer. This new model could feature a 7-inch Samsung Display Co. OLED display and faster Nvidia graphics silicon that will make 4K resolution possible when docked to a TV. Prepare to get way too familiar with Mario's facial features. Even with the global semiconductor shortage, Nintendo seems confident in its ability to get consoles into the hands of fans. They're so confident in fact, that we may get a glimpse of the new Switch before E3 2021.