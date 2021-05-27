Rumor: Switch Pro to be announced by Nintendo ‘today or tomorrow’
Nintendo may reveal its long-rumored Switch Pro console this week, a notable leaker has teased. This would see the console being announced by Nintendo before E3 2021 in June. Emily Rogers, who goes by @ArcadeGirl64, has shared information regarding the Switch Pro that has matched Bloomberg’s own reporting about the console. In a tweet this morning, the Nintendo World Report contributor responded to a Twitter user’s “gut feeling” that a Switch Pro announcement would take place “tomorrow/later today” with a “shh” emoji, suggesting that this assumption was correct.www.gamerevolution.com