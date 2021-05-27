Sam Tallent on the Comedy Community That’s Made His Novel a Cult Hit

Sam Tallent is the guest. His new novel, Running the Light, is out now. Sam Tallent: When I started comedy, it was all about the sense of community, and now it’s a lot more like—there’s all these disparate parts because comedy is so boutique now. You can find the exact kind of comedy that you like whereas in the past, you just saw what Comedy Central put up for half hours or what HBO put out or what was on Conan. And now you can find these niche comedians that you like and they can be your favorite comic, and me being a professional comedian for 15 years, I might never have heard of that person. So it was cool for comedy as a whole to get behind this book and kind of hold it up as like—I mean, Stanhope and Maron both said that it was the definitive work of fiction in any medium on comedy, and when your heroes are saying that kind of shit, it’s really surreal, dude. I mean, Stanhope called me and he was like, hey, come out and do my podcast, and I was like, cool, what’s the Zoom? And he was like, no, come to my house; I want you to come stay with me. And that was just… a lot of dreams coming true on this thing.