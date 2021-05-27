Wildfires and Climate Lies: On the Myth of the “Tidy Forest”
Here’s the bad news: you are being deceived every day, misled by people you should be able to trust—elected representatives, government agency officials, and even some scientists, environmentalists, and environmental writers and journalists. Many of them don’t even realize they are spreading falsehoods that threaten imperiled wildlife species and human communities and exacerbate the climate crisis. They are simply repeating notions and beliefs that have been stated over and over again, with seeming authority, in the public dialogue about large forest fires.lithub.com