Qatar Airways has a problem with aircraft manufacturer Airbus, and threatens that they will stop taking deliveries until it’s solved. But what is it?. This news comes from Akbar Al Baker, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer. Qatar is a major customer for both Airbus and Boeing, expecting deliveries from both, in the coming years. Also, Al Baker is known for a somewhat confrontational style, towards manufacturers and airlines. He has clashed with a few of both in the past – and has refused taking aircraft deliveries, for a while.