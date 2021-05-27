Cancel
Letter to My Child: Cathy Park Hong on the Peculiar Rhythms of Life During Quarantine

By Cathy Park Hong
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to capture a season for you, the summer of 2020 during the pandemic, when we escaped the city and lived as if the virus furred the edges of each day’s film strip but never tore the day in half. We are surrounded by trees that I cannot name that surround our deck. One maple has been sundered by lightning and slopes to the left, offering a pleasing asymmetrical composition to a painter if she were to paint our backyard. The greenery of Vermont turns theatrical as the day wanes where the last strains of sun slit through the branches, turning our copse of oak into a cathedral of light. A wood thrush in the trees sings several ethereal notes to the faint, coppery chorus of crickets that curtains the forest. We hear shots, target practice for the fall, when the air will crisp and woodland creatures will be skinned and dressed, which scare the neighbor’s white Pomeranian into fleeing their home for the woods, never to be seen again.

