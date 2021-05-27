Cancel
Tim Jackson on the Incompatibility of Capitalism and Love

By Keen On
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Tim Jackson, author of Post Growth: Life After Capitalism, to discuss a...

From What If to What Next: Kate Soper and Tim Jackson

These days of COVID have shown us that extraordinary profound reimagining of many aspects of society are entirely possible. Might this be the time to forever do away with the idea that the only way to measure our progress, cultural, social, spiritual, economic, is purely by how much bigger our economy is than it was last year? It’s a weird metric… imagine if that was the only way we assessed the growth and evolution of our children? Sure, some growth at the start might be useful, but as they mature, we want to be able to measure their growth and their defining qualities in other ways than just their becoming ever more enormous… And what might the world look like if we did replace this idea of growth with something else?
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Post Growth by Tim Jackson review – life after capitalism

Shortly after the release of Tim Jackson’s Prosperity Without Growth (2009) – a landmark text of the “degrowther” movement, praised by sustainability advocates from Prince Charles to Noam Chomsky – the author was summoned to meet with a senior adviser at the Treasury. Jackson explained his basic arguments to the spad: our addiction to ever-increasing GDP is destroying the planet; it is difficult to decouple economic growth from unsustainable practices; hence, we must supplant consumerism with a non-material conception of prosperity based on creativity and care work. The adviser listened carefully before posing a simple question: “What would it be like for Treasury officials to turn up at G7 meetings knowing that the UK’s GDP had slipped down the rankings?” Jackson was, he writes, “dumbstruck” by this response. “How could I have missed that the politics of the playground is evidently still in action, even in the highest echelons of power?” The scholar made his excuses and left early.
