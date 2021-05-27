Tim Jackson on the Incompatibility of Capitalism and Love

There’s a radical cultural center in Arles, France, called the Luma Foundation, founded by the visionary environmentalist Maja Hoffmann. Within the Luma Foundation is a research project and think tank, Atelier Luma, which is a sort of product development equivalent of what Wes Jackson is doing for agriculture on the prairie. Atelier Luma investigates how to creatively use the local natural resources, gathering together scientists, researchers, artists, biologists, engineers, and designers who figure out how to manufacture objects that can protect the ecology of the Camargue region. They develop textiles out of local fibers, waxes, and resins; they’re making the most beautiful, durable, Murano‑style glass out of seaweed; they’re crafting tiles and bricks out of local stones and shells; they’re braiding local rice straw to protect against erosion; they’re transforming vegetative waste into materials that can be turned into wall paneling and even lighting devices.