INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Andretti hears the line over and over: Most laps led at the Indianapolis 500 of any non-winner. He knows it's a title he could have avoided — if CART and the Indy Racing League hadn't parted ways during the prime of his racing career. Twenty-five years later, Andretti and the rest of open-wheel racing has moved well beyond the bitter, 12-year war that threatened to destroy the sport.