And then there were five. The Chicago Blackhawks entered the IIHF World Championships with eight players and prospects in the tournament on Day One (the late addition of 2020 draft pick Drew Commesso to Team USA’s roster eventually made that nine). At the conclusion of the Group Stage, all nine of those players made it to the Quarterfinals with their respective countries. Following the conclusion of the Quarterfinal round, five Blackhawks players and prospects are left playing in the Semifinal and have an opportunity to come home with a World Championships medal.