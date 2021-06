Diana M. Sherlock, a registered nurse, regulatory affairs specialist in the private sector and a former case manager, has been named to the Haverhill Board of Health. Sherlock fills the unexpired term of Dr. Alexander Matolcsy, who stepped down from the three-member board earlier this year. Sherlock submitted an application to fill the seat, saying she is interested because “for the past year, the world has faced a health crisis not seen in over a century, and I feel that we all need to do our part to get this situation under control.”