BENZIE AND LEELNAU COUNTIES — Today there were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Benzie County and three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leelanau County. "Over the last few weeks, we have seen a decrease in our case rates that is encouraging,” said Dr. Josh Meyerson, medical director. “As we continue to host vaccination clinics and get doses in arms, I am optimistic that the worst is behind us. The MI Vacc to Normal, and increased vaccinations statewide, is a great challenge for us all! We all want to get there, and we all want to take our masks off, and enjoy the summer in Michigan.”