Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, MT

Birth Announcements

Lake County Leader
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent birth announcements for Lake County. You can click through the photos above. Ember Monique Allensworth was born March 9, 2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place in Polson. She was 20 inches and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. Ember’s parents are Violet Lewis and Kevin Allensworth of Arlee. Her maternal grandparents are Sandra Lewis and Kenneth Lewis Sr. Her maternal great-grandparents are Violet and Gordon DeJarlais. Her paternal grandparents are Pam Keenan and David Allensworth. Her paternal great-grandparent is Diane Thompson.

leaderadvertiser.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
Lake County, MT
Government
County
Lake County, MT
Polson, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aap#Great Grandparent#Grandparents#Aap#3 Year Old Sister Allison#Ember Monique Allensworth#St Joseph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Polson, MTLake County Leader

A tribute to Mick

Dozens of people gathered Saturday in Polson to share thoughts and stories during a memorial service and reception in tribute to one of Montana’s great voices — longtime University of Montana play-by-play announcer and former Polson resident Mick Holien, who passed away in November at age 76. A memorial service...
Elmo, MTChar-Koosta News

James BigBeaver’s lawn trimming services ready to expand

ELMO — CSKT Tribal member James BigBeaver started a lawn trimming business out of a need he saw in the community of Elmo. About five years ago BigBeaver noticed lawn companies were overcharging Elders in the Elmo area. He said some companies charged $100 for small lawns. He didn’t like seeing Elders being taken advantage of. Instead, he offered his lawn service in exchange for something to drink and $25. At the time he didn’t know this would become a real business, but as more and more people wanted him to mow their lawns, he eventually expanded his services.
Lake County, MTLake County Leader

Public meetings, May 13-20

Lake County government and school meetings. 9 a.m.: Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Tribal Council; streamed live at CSKT Tribal Council’s Facebook page. 5:30 p.m.: Dayton School Board; contact District Clerk Deb Anderson at danderson@daytonschool.net for meeting information. 6:30 p.m.: Ronan City Council; call 406-676-4231 for attendance instructions. 7 p.m.:...
Lake County, MTvalleyjournal.net

View from the library

Due to the reduced number of COVID-19 cases in Lake County, the Library Board of Trustees voted to suspend the mask policy. Masks are still recommended and will be required of staff and patrons on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9-10 a.m. Outside of these hours our doors are unlocked Mondays – Fridays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., so please come on in. You will notice that we are putting current issues of print magazines back on the shelves for reading in the library. Many print magazines have been canceled or are no longer being printed. Look for our multitude of digital magazine offerings in the Flipster app or website and on Montana Library2Go.