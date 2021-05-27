Birth Announcements

Due to the reduced number of COVID-19 cases in Lake County, the Library Board of Trustees voted to suspend the mask policy. Masks are still recommended and will be required of staff and patrons on Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9-10 a.m. Outside of these hours our doors are unlocked Mondays – Fridays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., so please come on in. You will notice that we are putting current issues of print magazines back on the shelves for reading in the library. Many print magazines have been canceled or are no longer being printed. Look for our multitude of digital magazine offerings in the Flipster app or website and on Montana Library2Go.