A day of warmth and respect

PABLO — With the stunning backdrop of the snow-capped Mission Mountains, nine seniors and their proud families gathered in the warming sun Saturday for possibly the first time all year. After more than a year of remote schooling, they came to honor and celebrate the graduation of the class of 2021 from Two Eagle River School in Pablo.

“We have not been in this building for 14 months,” Superintendent Rodney Bird said. He acknowledged the tenacity and hard work of both the students and the staff, continuing the educational process throughout trying, isolating times.

“They did this all virtually — quite the monumental task.”

As is tradition at Two Eagle River graduations, each graduate receives a personal tribute from a staff member, often including both humorous memories and heartening accolades. The close connections between staff and students are reflected in the loyalty of returning alumni and long-serving dedicated staff. The keynote speaker was alum DJ Piapot, who returned to the school to coach and teach Native Language.

Dan Durglo, Salish Kootenai College vice president of academic affairs, presented a one-year full-tuition scholarship to the college for each graduate. He reminisced about teaching these same students in third grade.

“You showed great resilience and perseverance,” Bird said. “You sit here today because you did not give up. You are prime examples of not allowing minor setbacks to destroy your opportunity to have a major comeback.”