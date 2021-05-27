Cancel
Memorial Day is back: With COVID on the decline, parades and ceremonies are on throughout RI

providencejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResuming the East Greenwich Memorial Day Parade after a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19 "feels wonderful," said the parade's master of ceremonies, Patrick Donovan. "Assuming the weather is decent, I expect this to be one of the best turnouts we’ve had in recent years," said Donovan, curator of the Varnum Armory Museum in East Greenwich. "Because everyone has been so shut down and isolated for so long, I really think there’s a yearning out there to regain a sense of community."

#Covid#Memorial Day Weekend#Fireworks#Covid#The Varnum Armory Museum#Wickford#The Gaspee Days Committee#British#Navy#Lusitana Club#Bristol Vfw Post#St Mary S Church#American Legion#Two Legion Way#Boston Post Cane#Memorial Ceremonies#Memorial Day Events#Veterans Memorial Park#Wreath Laying Ceremonies#Vehicle Parade
