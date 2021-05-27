Memorial Day is back: With COVID on the decline, parades and ceremonies are on throughout RI
Resuming the East Greenwich Memorial Day Parade after a one-year hiatus because of COVID-19 "feels wonderful," said the parade's master of ceremonies, Patrick Donovan. "Assuming the weather is decent, I expect this to be one of the best turnouts we’ve had in recent years," said Donovan, curator of the Varnum Armory Museum in East Greenwich. "Because everyone has been so shut down and isolated for so long, I really think there’s a yearning out there to regain a sense of community."www.providencejournal.com