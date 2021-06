Letter to governor insists business owners should not be asked to check vaccination status of customersSome of Oregon's Republican lawmakers are urging the governor to rethink the state's new mask policy out of concern it puts pressure on front-line workers and leaves them open to confrontations. A letter sent to Gov. Kate Brown Tuesday by the House Republican Office insists that Oregon should not "be an outlier on the West Coast" and follow the lead of Washington and California and not require business owners to the check vaccine status of patrons who prefer to go mask-less. Earlier this month, the...