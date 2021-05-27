Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Three hits in loss

I’m wildly upset that I dropped Tyler O’Neil in my main league earlier this year. I bought into him early, and in a roster pinch, I had to let him go. He got snatched up shortly after, and as I feared, he’s starting to heat up. The 25-year-old Cardinals outfielder set lofty expectations for himself after an impressive 130 at bats as a rookie in 2018, and hasn’t quite lived up to the hype since. Things are starting to look promising though, as his season slash line is up to .250/.289/.500 with five home runs and eleven runs batted in after an abysmal start. The plate discipline is an issue, however, as his 12th-percentile strikeout percentage and second-percentile walk percentage might indicate. On the season, he has 24 strikeouts to just 2 walks over 76 plate appearances. When he makes contact though, he’s electric. His Average Exit Velocity,, xwOBA, xSLG, and Barrel% are all in the 84th-percentile or higher. His discipline at the plate might make him a streaky hitter, but he should finish the season with solid numbers batting near the middle of St. Louis’ lineup.