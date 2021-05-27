Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Three hits in loss

Cancel
Rojas went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Giants. Rojas ran his hit streak to six games, going 10-for-23 with five doubles and three RBI during that run. The utility player has been filling in at second base and right field while Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) and Kole Calhoun (hamstring) are sidelined. The Diamondbacks have dropped 10 straight, falling to last place in the NL West, so they may decide to begin preparing for next season. That means potentially handing second base to Rojas even when Cabrera returns.

