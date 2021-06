After dropping the first game of its match with La Salle, Hendricken rallied behind the play of Dylan McClung (33 kills, 20 digs and four aces) to sweep the next three games and took out the Rams, 3-1. Also contributing to the Hawks' win was Ryan Osley, who chipped in with 11 kills and seven digs. La Salle's Greg Bosquet had 10 kills and four blocks in the loss.