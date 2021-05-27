Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

No Reason For A Protracted USD Revival

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnical considerations and risk sentiment coloured yesterday’s trading session. German bond yields fell, weighed down by soft (PEPP) comments by ECB executive board member Panetta. The curve bull flattened quite substantially with yields up to 4.7 bps (30y) lower. The 10y yield (-0.205%) finished at the February interim high support, a key level that has to hold for the downside alert to be called off. Peripheral spreads were left unchanged. Treasuries underperformed, remarkably enough in the wake of a solid 5y auction. Fed governor Quarles in a speech yesterday signaled he’s open to starting the tapering debate if the economy remains strong, adding he sees medium-term risks weighted to the upside. His comments only came after the UST down leg though. Anyway, US yields by the end of the day rose 0.7 bp (2y) to 1.7 bps (10y). A mixed risk sentiment and rising interest rate differentials supported a minor USD comeback. EUR/USD failed to extend gains after Tuesday’s break north of 1.2243 and instead turned south in a technical move that brought the pair sub 1.22 again. DXY support at 89.68 survived (closed at 90.05). Sterling managed a first advance vs. the euro for the week. A UK government spokesperson saying local lockdowns aren’t ruled out only hurt the pound temporarily. EUR/GPB fell from 0.866 to 0.863.

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Inflation#Bp#Currency Markets#Bond Markets#Key Markets#Ecb#Monetary Policy#Pepp#0 205#Fed#Ust#Eur Usd#Dxy#Eur Gpb#The Bank Of Korea#Sk#G10#Eur Gbp#News Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold edges lower as US dollar firms; focus on US economic data

BENGALURU (June 3): Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as a slight uptick in the US dollar offset support from lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited key US economic readings this week for more clarity on monetary policy. Spot gold was down 0.2% at US$1,904.36 per ounce, as of 0316...
Businessstateofpress.com

Asia shares off 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls By Reuters

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares were a touch below a recent three-month top on Thursday with China a tad weaker as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data while oil prices rose to near 1-1/2 year highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds

Gold bulls chipping away at the upside ahead of NFPs. Stong demand area holds and higher lows are encouraging. Update: Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity. The upbeat US economic data continued to boost the economic recovery hope and fuels the fear of persistent inflation. The anxiety among investors as a rise in inflation could prompt a quicker normalization of Fed monetary policy weighs on gold prices. Gold remains a safe bet against inflation and uncertainties. However, higher interest rates attract investors to the bond market. The rising corona cases in Asia-pacific countries dent the demand for gold for the time being.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Philippine, Malaysian shares drop; US data in focus

BENGALURU (June 3): Stocks in the Philippines and Malaysia led losses among calm emerging Asian markets on Thursday, while Indian shares hit a record high ahead of a central bank meeting this week. Moves in other regional stock markets were muted while currencies traded flat as investors awaited crucial US...
MarketsDailyFx

Chinese Yuan Technical Analysis: EUR/CNH, USD/CNH Rates Outlook

USD/CNH rates have experienced a more significant technical breakdown than their EUR/CNH counterpart. In general, more weakness in USD/CNH is good for risk appetite, regardless of EUR/CNH price action. Falling US Treasury yields and elevated US equity markets reinforce a market narrative hasn’t been favorable for the US Dollar. PBOC...
WorldDailyFx

Russian Wealth Fund to Slash US Dollar Holdings to Zero - Reinvest in EUR, Gold, and Yuan

Russian to sell all US dollar holdings – Finance Minister. Expects to increase holdings of Chinese Yuan, Euro, and gold. Russia’s Finance Minister said today that the country’s wealth fund will slash its US dollar holdings to zero, in the latest move by Russia to reduce the country’s exposure to the greenback. News headlines said that the fund will instead invest more in the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Euro eases after weak German data, risks deeper pullback on strong US labor figures

The Euro dips further on Wednesday following a strong upside rejection on Tuesday that left a bearish daily candle with long upper shadow. Fresh weakness was helped by a significant drop in German retail sales (Apr -5.5% vs -2% f/c), while increased optimism about accelerating US economic recovery (investors expect upbeat results from US ADP/NFP labor reports; increased activity in US services sector and further fall of weekly jobless claims) would prompt the Fed for earlier than expected policy changes that would provide strong support to the US dollar and accelerate liquidations of larger Euro longs.
Businesscityindex.co.uk

Eurozone climbing into the higher inflation boat: EUR/USD

Earlier, the Eurozone released its Producer Price Index (PPI) data for APRIL, which was 1%, vs an expectation of 0.5% and 1.1% in March. No big deal, right? Old data. But theoretically, PPI feeds in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in subsequent months. On Tuesday, the Eurozone released its CPI data for MAY. (Why they release April PPI after May CPI, I have no idea!). May’s CPI reading was 2%. This is the highest reading since October 2018. The ECB has a target inflation of just below 2%. However, as with the US Fed, the ECB assumes the inflation is due to base effects (which is probably true, given where the economy was last year) and temporary factors (aka transitory).
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar pares gains on rise in U.S. equities

Although the greenback gained in Asia and Europe on rise in U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pared intra-day gains and fell against majority of its peers, except versus sterling due to return on risk sentiment on rise in U.S. stocks. (Dow ended at 34,575, up 45.86 points, or 0.13%) On the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD erases losses, climbs back above 1.2200 as USD weakens

DXY turns flat on Wednesday, back under 90.00. EUR/USD rebounds at the 20-day simple moving average, eyes daily highs. The EUR/USD rose fifty pips from the daily low it reached hours ago at 1.2163, and recently it climbed to the 1.2215 area, erasing daily losses. The move higher took place amid a decline of the US Dollar across the board.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Sterling Slides in choppy trade, USD/CNH lifts

Summary: Sterling slid in choppy trade to 1.4145 after climbing to a fresh 2-year high (1.4248) earlier in the day. The British Pound provided fireworks in an otherwise dull session where the US Dollar eased against most of its Rivals. GBP/USD had been edging higher as the UK accelerated its vaccine program as well as a hawkish bent from BOE officials. Weaker than expected UK Final Manufacturing PMI (to 65.6 from 66.1) triggered the dramatic drop in the Pound. A rise in US ISM Manufacturing PMI in May (to 61.2 from 60.7 April) failed to boost the Greenback. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the US currency against 6 majors eased to 89.87 from 90.0 yesterday. Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced that it kept its monetary policy settings unchanged at the conclusion of its meeting. The RBA said that it would gauge possible changes to bond purchases in the July meeting which was expected. After initially falling to 0.77307 (overnight low), the Aussie Battler rallied against the overall weaker US Dollar to finish at 0.7753 in New York. Elsewhere in Asia, the USD/CNH extended its rebound to 6.3850 (6.3735 yesterday) following a warning from a Chinese ex central bank official on any rapid appreciation of the Yuan. The Euro was little changed at 1.2218 (1.2225), European and Eurozone PMI data failed to move the shared currency. USD/JPY ended at 109.47 from 109.53 yesterday. Despite a rise in Oil prices, which saw US Crude hit 2-year highs on OPEC intentions to increase production, the USD/CAD was flat at 1.2067. The US 10-year bond yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.61%. UK 10-year Gilt rates were up 3 basis points to 0.82%. Wall Street stocks closed with marginal gains. The DOW edged 0.39% higher to 34,595 while the S&P 500 added.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Down From Five-Month Peak Following Positive U.S. Economic Data

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia from the near five-month high hit during the previous session over the release of better-than-expected U.S. economic data and a rise in bond yields. Gold futures were down 0.32% to $1,898.95 by 12:43 AM ET (4:43 AM GMT), falling back...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate. The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572. The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar. "We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets." A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits. "It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan. Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88. The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32% Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.26% Spot change since 2005 29.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03% * Offshore 6.5375 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye steady open after mixed US data

(June 2): Asian stocks look set for a steady open Wednesday after U.S. equities inched lower as the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern continues to play out in markets. Treasury yields edged up. Futures rose modestly in Japan and Australia but dipped in Hong Kong. The S&P 500...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Three reasons to surf 1.4250, the highest since 2018

GBP/USD has surpassed the previous 2021 peak of 1.4240, taking a peek at the highest since 2018, reaching 1.4250 before falling back to range. While the failure to hold onto the highs may embolden bears, cable has three reasons to rise, according to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam. A drop in...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Looks to extend gains beyond 109.60 ahead of US PMI

USD/JPY remains subdued in the initial Asian session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Yen weakness after OECD economic downward assessment. The USD/JPY pair extendes the previous session's losses on Tuesday. The pair is under selling pressure after it touched the multi-month high near 110.30 on Friday.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks look set to dip; yuan holds retreat

(June 1): Asian stocks looked set for a weaker open Tuesday and U.S. futures slipped as traders await key American jobs data later this week to help gauge the economic outlook. Equity contracts fell in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures edged down following a...
Currenciesinvesting.com

June Monthly FX Outlook: U.S. Dollar Remains Pressured, Euro Could Surprise

The US dollar, which confounded most observers by appreciating in the first quarter, has fallen broadly in April and May. The drivers, ironically, are the same: US rates and relative economic strength. Treasury yields rose sharply in Q1, and this helped the greenback recover from the accelerated slide in November and December 2020. However, they fell in April and did not get much traction in May. Spikes higher in yields, such as in response to the surprising acceleration of CPI to over 6% at an annualized rate in the first four months of the year, were short-lived.