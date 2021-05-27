Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar Bears Gather Strength

By FxPro
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Global markets have lost growth momentum near recent highs. This indecisiveness can be attributed to the realization that major central banks are slowly but surely moving towards presenting their monetary policy tightening plans. At the moment, this sentiment is benefiting the dollar, whose weakening has paused near this year’s lows....

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Bank Of Canada#Russia#Bears#Commodity Markets#Fed Officials#Market Growth#Global Markets#Dxy#Eurusd#Gbpusd#Rbnz#The Central Bank#Ecb#The Bank Of England#Boc#Growth Momentum#Two Week Lows#Unwinding Qe#Multi Year Highs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold edges lower as US dollar firms; focus on US economic data

BENGALURU (June 3): Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as a slight uptick in the US dollar offset support from lower Treasury yields, while investors awaited key US economic readings this week for more clarity on monetary policy. Spot gold was down 0.2% at US$1,904.36 per ounce, as of 0316...
Marketsthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Weakened US Dollar Gains Some Muscle

The U.S. dollar rose on Thursday as traders awaited a batch of U.S. economic data that could set the tone at central bank meetings later this month. Investors have bet on the dollar falling as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have lately grown nervous over whether a surprisingly strong U.S. economic rebound poses a threat to the assumption that interest rates will stay low for a long time.
Economyinvesting.com

With central banks stepping back, the yen looks fragile

Central banks across the world are starting to step back from the ultra-loose policies they enacted last year, as widespread vaccinations and government spending do the heavy lifting. We are still in the early stages of this process, but the destination seems clear: higher interest rates. The biggest exception to this trend might be the Bank of Japan, which makes the yen seem highly vulnerable.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar in Narrow Range as Fed Officials Continue to Downplay Inflation Fears

Investing.com – The dollar continued to trade in a narrow range Tuesday, as Federal Reserve officials continued to downplay inflation fears, suggesting accommodative monetary policy will continue as the economy remains far from its goals. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a trade-weighted basket of six...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure on renewed dollar’s demand

The dollar strengthened throughout the first half of the day but is not yet bullish. The macroeconomic calendar is scarce, with the sentiment leading the way. EUR/USD could turn bearish on a break below the 1.2165 support. The EUR/USD pair fell to a weekly low of 1.2163 amid resurgent demand...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

(Corrects sterling milestone to three-year high, not three-month high) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday, as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalisation by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-year peak at $1.425, while Canada's loonie hovered near a six-year top, amid market expectations for policy tightening in those countries. Australia's dollar rose for a second day to as high as $0.77605, ahead of a central bank announcement at 0430 GMT, although economists predict no change to monetary policy. The offshore Chinese yuan edged back toward Monday's three-year high of 6.3526 per dollar, last trading at 6.3640, paring a retreat spurred by the monetary authority's tightening of banks' FX requirements to stem the currency's rise. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six peers, was back below 90 from as high as 90.447 on Friday, when a measure of U.S. inflation closely watched by the Fed posted its biggest annual rise since 1992. The gauge sank 0.3% on Monday, in a market thinned by U.S. and British holidays. Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have said repeatedly they expect price pressures to be transitory and monetary stimulus to stay in place for some time, but investors are wary that a strong pandemic recovery could force the Fed's hand. Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday, while nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday will be even more closely scrutinized than usual after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained 0.1% to $1.22325 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The dollar fell for a second day against the yen, weakening 0.2% to 109.375. The pair had climbed as high as 110.20 on Friday, following the inflation data. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 139 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2233 $1.2225 +0.07% +0.13% +1.2236 +1.2224 Dollar/Yen 109.3450 109.4600 -0.02% +5.95% +109.5520 +109.4400 Euro/Yen.
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ’s Hawkesby: Rates, not QE, main tool for the central bank

Interest rate cuts will now be the "go-to instrument" for the central bank should the economy require more monetary stimulus, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an MNI interview on Tuesday. Additional quotes. “There had been no major change to the RBNZ's outlook,...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: The dollar ends May on the backfoot

The last trading day of May saw the greenback shed ground, despite holidays in the US and the UK kept volumes limited. The American currency ended the month on the back foot against most of its major rivals, as speculative interest tries to digest mounting US inflationary pressures and whether the Federal Reserve will act accordingly.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Rally Susceptible to Looming RSI Sell Signal

The price of gold pulls back from a fresh weekly high ($1917) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield attempts to push back above the 50-Day SMA (1.63%), and looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may indicate a textbook sell signal for bullion if the oscillator slips below 70.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Monthly Payrolls Data Eyed

Investing.com - The dollar weakened in early European trade Tuesday, slipping to multi-month lows against many of its peers, as traders look to the release of closely-watched nonfarm payrolls data later in the week for clues surrounding the Federal Reserve’s policy thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar...
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to New Zealand Dollar USD/NZD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to New Zealand Dollar (Symbol USD/NZD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Hong Kong Dollar USD/HKD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Hong Kong Dollar (Symbol USD/HKD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

Brunei Dollar to US Dollar BND/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Brunei Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol BND/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar Divergence

The dollar index was barely changed yesterday, finishing just 0.05% lower at 90.00, nestled near to the top of its weekly range. That belied the offsetting moves within its components, though. EUR/USD is almost unchanged at 1.2190. Still, GBP/USD rose strongly by 0.60% to 1.4200 as investors continued to bet on the UK recovery and with dialling down of Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol tension overnight.
Currencieseconomies.com

Australian Dollar to US Dollar AUD/USD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of Australian Dollar to US Dollar (Symbol AUD/USD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Canadian Dollar USD/CAD

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Canadian Dollar (Symbol USD/CAD) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.