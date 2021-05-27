Daily Tecnical Analysis

The euro lost some of its value against the dollar during yesterday’s trading session as the pair managed to break through and stay below the level of important support – now resistance, at 1.2238. The decline is expected to continue and the pair is to focus on a test of the first important support at 1.2170 and, potentially, 1.2126, if 1.2170 does not hold the bearish pressure. The key resistance is the mentioned level at 1.2238. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the preliminary GDP for the United States (12:30 GMT).