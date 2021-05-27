Daily Tecnical Analysis

Cancel
By DeltaStock Inc.
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe euro lost some of its value against the dollar during yesterday’s trading session as the pair managed to break through and stay below the level of important support – now resistance, at 1.2238. The decline is expected to continue and the pair is to focus on a test of the first important support at 1.2170 and, potentially, 1.2126, if 1.2170 does not hold the bearish pressure. The key resistance is the mentioned level at 1.2238. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the data on the preliminary GDP for the United States (12:30 GMT).

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking a daily downside continuation

EUR/USD is consolidating as traders wait for the market to make the first move. Bears are waiting for a significant break of the current 4-hour support. Below the weekly 10 and 21 EMAs, EUR/USD is trading in a bearish weekly territory as it retests a dynamic counter-trendline resistance. The 10...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recaptures 200-DMA, focus on daily close

AUD/USD extends three-day recovery and climbs back above 200-DMA. Potential bear cross on the 1D chart keeps sellers hopeful. Daily closing above 200-DMA is needed for a bearish reversal in the near term. AUD/USD jumps back on the bids above 0.7550, reversing the Asian losses, as the US dollar gives...
Stocksfxempire.com

Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis –June 23rd, 2021

Dogecoin rallied by 6.83% on Tuesday. Partially reversing a 36.3% tumble from Monday, Dogecoin ended the day at $0.1908. A mixed start to the day saw Dogecoin slide to an early morning low $0.1656 before making a move. Know where the Market is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives...
Stocksthemarketperiodical.com

Theta Price Analysis: Theta Token Bounces From The $7.87 Mark Supported By The Daily Morning Star Pattern

Theta token continues its rally, making a morning star pattern in a daily time frame. The THETA/BTC pair was trading at 0.0002346 BTC with a gain of 3.94%. In the daily time frame, THETA token shows a strong recovery after the drop in price levels, the overall market emotions for the token is slowly going bullish. On Sunday, the price bounced from the support of $7.87, completing a strong bullish morning star pattern resulting in a sudden rise in price today. Currently, theta is trading at $9.21 with an intraday gain of 18%.
Agriculturetheprowersjournal.com

LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – MAY 2021

Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.30 billion pounds in May, up 14 percent from the 3.76 billion pounds produced in May 2020. Beef production, at 2.21 billion pounds, was 19 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.70 million head, up 18 percent from May 2020. The average live weight was down 7 pounds from the previous year, at 1,360 pounds.
Politicsworldtruthvideos.org

This is the Capital of the European Union supposedly

No, those people shouldn't be there. They're completely out of place. The traitorous cunts who allowed this to happen should be skulled with fireplace pokers and then impaled on meat hooks and left to slowly die and rot.
Politicswhatreallyhappened.com

Australians favor neutrality in a US-China war

China’s aggressive stands and the sharp deterioration of the bilateral relationship are flowing through strongly to produce record negativity by Australians towards our biggest trading partner. The Lowy Institute’s annual poll for the first time finds most Australians (52%) see “a military conflict between the United States and China over...
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. Trade Nominee Urges 'Robust Monitoring' of Aircraft Subsidy Truce With EU

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States must carry out "robust monitoring" of its five-year truce with the European Union in a 17-year battle over aircraft subsidies, Jayme White, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as deputy U.S. Trade Representative, said on Thursday. White said in his confirmation hearing before the Senate...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

China's COVID-19 vaccine duplicity

Is China lying about its COVID-19 vaccines? It appears so, and who is surprised? China has lied about many aspects of COVID-19 from the start, helping to cause millions of deaths and untold financial hardship. Over-hyping the efficacy of its vaccines would be just one more insult to the gullible globe.
BusinessBBC

Nike chief executive says firm is 'of China and for China'

The boss of Nike has made a robust defence of the firm's business in China after facing a consumer boycott there. Chief executive John Donahoe said "Nike is a brand that is of China and for China" in response to a question about competition from Chinese brands. Mr Donahoe was...