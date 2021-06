As we can see in the H4 chart, after falling and reaching 76.0% fibo, the asset has rebounded to start a new correction to the upside. After completing this pullback, GBPUSD may form another descending wave to break the support at 1.3669 and then continue falling towards 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 1.3643 and 1.3457 respectively. An alternative scenario implies that the correction may transform into a rising wave to reach 1.4250 and 1.4376 but it’s very unlikely.