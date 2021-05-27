7 essential tools for setting up a simple and effective productivity system

Christoph Schran, Fabian L. Thiemann, Patrick Rowe, Erich A. Müller, Ondrej Marsalek, Angelos Michaelides. Simulation techniques based on accurate and efficient representations of potential energy surfaces are urgently needed for the understanding of complex aqueous systems such as solid-liquid interfaces. Here, we present a machine learning framework that enables the efficient development and validation of models for complex aqueous systems. Instead of trying to deliver a globally-optimal machine learning potential, we propose to develop models applicable to specific thermodynamic state points in a simple and user-friendly process. After an initial ab initio simulation, a machine learning potential is constructed with minimum human effort through a data-driven active learning protocol. Such models can afterwards be applied in exhaustive simulations to provide reliable answers for the scientific question at hand. We showcase this methodology on a diverse set of aqueous systems with increasing degrees of complexity. The systems chosen here comprise water with different ions in solution, water on a titanium dioxide surface, as well as water confined in nanotubes and between molybdenum disulfide sheets. Highlighting the accuracy of our approach compared to the ab initio reference, the resulting models are evaluated in detail with an automated validation protocol that includes structural and dynamical properties and the precision of the force prediction of the models. Finally, we demonstrate the capabilities of our approach for the description of water on the rutile titanium dioxide (110) surface to analyze structure and mobility of water on this surface. Such machine learning models provide a straightforward and uncomplicated but accurate extension of simulation time and length scales for complex systems.