Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Farnell signs InkSmith

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarnell has signed a global distribution agreement with InkSmith to enhance its educational product range and drive cross curriculum learning. The Climate Action Kit’s project-based learning experiences are designed to teach students how to apply technology to solve real world problems through the lens of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

www.electronicsweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Technology Development#Develop Technology#Product Development#Advanced Systems#Product Design#Inksmith#The Climate Action Kit#Un#Climate Action Kit#Prototype Solutions#Project Based Learning#Advanced Agriculture#Carbon Farming#Cross Curricular Learning#Cross Curriculum Learning#Real World Problems#Environmental Issues#Insect Farming#Challenge Based Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
BBC
News Break
United Nations
Related
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Raspberry Pi-designed chip available from Farnell

The Raspberry Pi-designed IC at the core of the Raspberry Pi Pico development board is now available as a standalone chip from Farnell. The Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller offers high performance for integer workloads, a large on-chip memory, and a wide range of I/O options, making it a flexible solution for a wide range of microcontroller applications.
Public HealthSeaside Signal

sign

Mask up or mask off? Area businesses weigh in on the new guidelines. Central, N.Y. — Changes are being made across several CNY businesses as they take their stance on face masks, social distancing, and vaccination status in light of recent CDC guidance. Not every business has chosen the same rules, so it's important residents get the facts to be prepared before visiting.
Rocksprings, TXrockspringsrecord.com

Crisis Signs

Rocksprings Student Council saw a potential problem and they pursued a solution. The members of the Rocksprings Student Council (STUCO) expressed concern over fellow students who might be struggling with depression, anxiety, difficult situations or other things and they wanted to give them a way to get help. They also realized that there are likely as many people in the Rocksprings community and its visitors, who struggle with these issues, as well. Their solution? Design and have 55 two-sided signs made and then begin posting them around campus and the town.
Educationhonknews.com

Impact of Technology to Education

To evaluate our quality of life, we should cast our minds back and see how people used to live decades ago. The older generation would instantly say that it was better. But let’s face it: they say that because they were young and happy. In reality, people were much more limited at that time. As for now, technology has brought us lots of opportunities. Not only do they simplify our life, but they also increase our life span and make us more flexible and, above all, knowledgeable.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet The MBA Class of 2021: Osemhen Okenyi, University of Oxford (Saïd)

“Writer and Engineer; inspired by anti-fragility and fueled by imagination.”. Hometown: Edo by heritage, Lagos by upbringing. Fun Fact About Yourself: I acted in movies as a child; but decided as a teenager that I didn’t want to deal with the attention so I pivoted to engineering to explore my problem-solving side.
Educationava360.com

Reimagining Education Part 2 | DAVOS AGENDA 2021

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 188 countries closed their schools, affecting 1.54 billion students. These disruptions provide an opportunity to reset the skills that need to be prioritized in primary and secondary education and beyond. From global citizenship to digital skills, what policies, practices and partnerships are needed to move future-ready employability skills higher up the education agenda?
Agriculturedallassun.com

China, CEE countries to jointly boost forest bioeconomy

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China and the Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries will strengthen cooperation in forestry to further boost forest bioeconomic growth, authorities announced Wednesday. The announcement was jointly released by forestry authorities from China and 15 CEE countries including Slovenia at the 3rd China-CEEC High-Level Conference...
Cell Phonesfinchannel.com

Haptic Tech Turns Phones into Multi-Sensory Nature Learning Tools

The FINANCIAL -- Researchers will develop new technology to allow children to experience nature through their smartphones by ‘feeling’ textures such as feathers, fur and tree bark, according to UKRI. Professor Advaith Siddharthan and his team from the Open University have received a share of £8 million from the Engineering...
EnvironmentInter Press Service

Bridging the Gaps Between Climate Action & Biodiversity Preservation

The following Oped is part of a series of articles to commemorate World Environment Day June 5. KATHMANDU, Nepal, Jun 2 2021 (IPS) - With the climate negotiations getting more and more intense in the light of ensuring meaningful achievements in the upcoming COP- 26 summit in Edinburgh, an event that is key to move forward the pathway towards a net zero future started in Paris, this year World Environment Day on June 5 assumes an even more emblematic meaning.
Environmenticoneye.com

Environmentally sustainable projects need to be socially sustainable too

The pandemic has provided a powerful case for the neighbourhood as a self-sustaining microcity. Architecture and urban planning should learn from this. Aquatics Centre Paris 2024. Credit: VenhoevenCS/Ateliers234. Words by Ton Venhoeven. These days, more and more attention is paid to energy transition and material use in architecture to successfully...
Collegeshamlethub.com

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Students Complete Intensive Research Projects

At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. Sarah MacDonald of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., majoring in Biomedical Engineering, member of the class of 2022, completed the project titled Launching a Competitive Robotics Team...
Sciencealbuquerqueexpress.com

Lesotho Government Supports M2Bio Sciences Blockchain Initiatives

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ('WGG'' or the 'Company'), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:. The Lesotho Government has lent its official support to two blockchain initiatives...
Environmentearthshotprize.org

Oceano Azul Foundation: Protecting, promoting & valuing our Oceans

Our Global Alliance is a network of global organisations committed to environmental action who share the ambition of The Prize to repair the planet, as well as academic and non-profit institutions and private sector alliances from around the world. Our Global Alliance and nominators are a key part of Earthshot, and as such, their news is great news for the environment and something we look forward to sharing on a regular basis.
EnvironmentUnited Nations Development Program

The European Union announces EUR 10 million to boost community-led innovative adaptation solutions

The European Union (EU) has announced EUR 10 million for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-led Adaptation Fund Climate Innovation Accelerator. The funding builds on a multi-partner project, the ‘Adaptation Fund Climate Innovation Accelerator,’ launched in November 2020 with an initial US$10 million grant from the Adaptation Fund, and will support local entrepreneurs in developing countries to grow their innovative resilience-building solutions into viable business model that attract commercial financing.
Agricultureuconn.edu

Sydney Everhart Appointed Head of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture

The University of Connecticut College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR) is pleased to announce that following a national search, Sydney Everhart, Ph.D. will serve as the next head of the Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture (PSLA). Effective August 23, 2021, Everhart will be taking over this role from Richard McAvoy, Ph.D., who is retiring after serving in the role for 10 years.
Technologyavnetwork.com

6 Emerging Technology Trends in Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"Earlier this year, EDUCAUSE released the teaching and learning edition of its “ 2021 EDUCAUSE Horizon Report.” Informed by interviews with higher education leaders across the globe, the report explores key trends, technologies and practices shaping the future of higher education."—Source: EdTech Magazine. WHY THIS MATTERS:. EdTech Magazine breaks down...
Educationthekashmirimages.com

Blended Learning: A New Normal for 21st Century Learners

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The long awaited National Education Policy-2020, is not merely a document but a commitment on the part of the Union Government for nation building through transformation of extant education system. Undoubtedly, it is a learner centric doctrine re-affirming that the student is the main stakeholder and it is the bounden duty of teachers to create an ecosystem that responds to the dreams and aspirations of the learners. It is precisely for this reason that NEP promotes multi-modal approaches for learning including face-to-face, online and distance or virtual mode combined with multi-disciplinary, vocational, value added, skill-development courses. Academic Bank of Credit, Graduate Attributes/Learning Outcome Based Curriculum, evaluation reforms to assess learning outcomes and Multiple Entry and Exit options further consolidate the idea of learners centripetally of NEP. These coupled with on-demand, open book and group examinations complete the wish-list of learner centric trajectory of NEP. Upon implementation, these will ensure enhanced access, flexibility, quality, interests and needs of learners in real worlds of learning. These will also ensure freedom for learners to choose courses and institutions, pedagogical pathways, mentors, timings, learning through any mode and learning on demand and thus will help democratize learning system of the nation to a great extent. Successful implementation of these imperatives can become reality only through multiple learning pathways with the use and integration of technology in education.
California Statemavensnotebook.com

FREE WEBINAR SERIES: 2022 GSP Educational Webinars: Managing California’s Groundwater Series

The Groundwater Exchange and the Local Government Commission are excited to launch a three-part webinar series to share key learnings from the Groundwater Leadership Forum’s 2020 Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) review and provide detailed guidance about how GSPs can address specific areas of interest. The webinars will begin with brief presentations and be followed by participant Q&A.
Astronomythe university of hawai'i system

Habitable Earth an anomaly? Awardees of STEM grants study this and more

Nineteen University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa doctoral candidates have been awarded $5,000 Scholar Awards from the ARCS Foundation—Honolulu Chapter. The 2021 award recipients are from six UH Mānoa units. Institute for Astronomy student Erica Molnar Bufanda was named Scholar of the Year. Recipient of a George and Mona Elmore ARCS...
Environmentworldpipelines.com

IMCA publishes recommended code of practice on environmental sustainability

This Code was developed by its Members through IMCA’s committee governance structure and sets expectations for the marine contracting industry in managing key environmental and climate topics associated with offshore marine construction. IMCA’s CEO Allen Leatt explained:. “IMCA started its environmental sustainability journey with its members four years ago. Since...