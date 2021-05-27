Snoop Dogg Spends Time With His Grandbabies

Snoop Dogg has confirmed that he is currently developing an anthology series about his life. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Doggfather explained that he wants to chronicle it all, starting with how his mother and father met and going into his childhood and upbringing in the ’70s and ’80s, then his career. “Definitely my childhood in the ‘70s, seeing how people loved each other, seeing how racism really didn’t exist to a maximum, how I grew up in school with different nationalities, teachers with different colors, and we loved them. They loved us in the community and there were certain rules and regulations. It was just a love thing, and if you messed up, you could be disciplined by anybody on the block. It was always like a neighborhood watch. That era of the ‘70s taught us how to love and how be kind to people,” he said. “Then the ‘80s era, that’s when the cocaine, drugs, violence, my teenage years and all of the things that were brought to our community by the government and the C.I.A. — that has been revealed now. But when we were living in that life, in that era, we didn’t know why we were being given guns and drugs out of nowhere. And then we became drug dealers and gang-bangers based off of tools that were given to us. They didn’t deal with no schools or no trade techs or anything. They just dropped off guns and drugs and gave us a path to destruction. And then they locked us all up.”