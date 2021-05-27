Cancel
GBP/USD Tests 1.4100

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDuring Wednesday’s trading session, the Pound Sterling plunged by 61 pips or 0.43% against the US Dollar. The currency pair breached the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs on Wednesday. Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the GBP/USD exchange rate could edge higher during...

www.actionforex.com
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3880; (P) 1.3933; (R1) 1.3977;. Outlook in GBP/USD remains unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral first. On the downside, break of 1.3859 minor support will resume the fall from 1.4248, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.4240, to 1.3668 support and possibly below. On the upside, sustained break of the 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.3963) will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.4240/8 resistance zone instead.
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook

Despite the Pound rejecting the key 1.40 area and being pegged down by the BoE, it has been a robust week for GBP/USD as much of the post-FOMC hawkish excitement faded. The BoE’s recent meeting provided little in the way of surprises with policy tools left unchanged, while the outgoing Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, had once again been the only dissenter on the MPC. However, with GBP bulls suffering from recent bias after the FOMC’s hawkish pivot and longshot bias stemming from uber hawkish reports (The Times Shadow MPC) they were subsequently disappointed by a highly expected wait-and-seemeeting. To add to this, the Bank directly responded to the view that they could move in a more hawkish direction, by adding that they will ensure that the recovery will not be undermined by apremature tightening in monetary conditions.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

GBP/USD Breakout

We are looking for a short move up by GBP/USD to resistance and then a continuation to the downside to the ATR Target at the 1.3857 area. Watch the USDX for any change in direction. The ATR for the …
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks side-lined near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still predicted to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005’. We did not anticipate the rapid drop to 1.3889. The risk for GBP remains on the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860 (minor support is at 1.3890). Resistance is at 1.3945 followed by 1.3970.”
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pulls Back From Crucial 1.40 Handle

The British pound has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains as we had reached towards the crucial 1.40 level, an area that has been important more than once. This culminated with the Bank of England meeting during the day, and therefore it makes a certain amount of sense that the market was a bit noisy, but as the central bank failed to change anything, it is not a huge surprise that we have essentially stayed in the same area that we had been in over the last couple of days.
Businessactionforex.com

GBP/USD Retreats For Support

The sterling retreated after a dovish BOE kept its policy unchanged, despite higher inflation. The pair has bounced off the key support at 1.3800 on the daily chart. The break above 1.3900 suggests the short side may have unwound their positions. However, price action has met stiff pressure at the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks capped by 1.3977/1.4018 – UOB

Cable’s upside still appears limited by the 1.3977/1.4018 band, suggested Commerzbank’s Senior FICC Technical Analyst Axel Rudolph. “Below 1.3784 the March and April lows can be found at 1.3670/69.”. “Minor resistance between the March and April highs and mid-May low at 1.3977/1.4018 is expected to continue to cap.”. “Further up...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British Pound Slams into 50-Day EMA

The British pound rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach towards the 1.40 handle above and the 50-day EMA as well. Looking at this chart, it looks very likely that the 1.40 handle will matter, so breaking above there would be very bullish and could send this market looking towards the 1.42 handle.
Currenciesfxempire.com

GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Trying to Recover Again

The British pound has initially pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of volatility but possibly a recovery as well. The 1.40 handle is just above, where the 50 day EMA is currently hanging about. If we can break above the 50 day EMA, then it is likely that we are going to go looking towards the 1.42 handle, an area where we have seen a lot of noise previously. Ultimately, this is a market that I think is somewhat range bound and trying to build up a bit of momentum to finally break out.
WorldBenzinga

GBP/USD Could Storm Through The 1.4000 Threshold On A Hawkish BOE

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Key Levels to Watch Ahead of BOE Decision

Buy the GBP/USD and add a take-profit at 1.4020 (50% retracement). Add a stop-loss at 1.3897. Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3897. Add a stop-loss at 1.4020. The GBP/USD is rising for the fourth straight day as investors wait for the latest Bank of England (BOE) interest rate decision. It is trading at 1.3965, which is about 1.30% higher than the lowest level last week.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Short-Term Trend Plays on USD/CHF and GBP/NZD

Today we’re looking at not one, but TWO short-term trends that might give you pips. What do you think of USD/CHF and GBP/NZD‘s charts?. USD/CHF is consolidating below the .9200 zone, which makes sense because the area sits near a descending channel resistance as well as the 100 SMA on the 1-hour time frame.
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge bears’ determination at 1.4000

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision

BRITISH POUND OUTLOOK: GBP/USD PRICE ACTION HINGES ON BANK OF ENGLAND. Pound-Dollar has staged a healthy 170-pip rebound over the last three trading sessions. GBP/USD implied volatility elevated due to event risk posed by the BoE rate decision. Don’t miss our preview for the Bank of England meeting and how...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: GBP Makes a Comeback

This is during cautious anticipation of the pound against the rest of the other major currencies and before announcing the monetary policy update of the Bank of England today. The expectations so far are that the Bank may keep its policy unchanged, but the fear is that the bank will surprise the markets, as it happened from other global central banks by announcing the imminent date of tightening the bank's policy. Any signs of tightening will be a positive catalyst for sterling in the forex market today.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD now seen within the 1.3820-1.4020 range – UOB

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to test 1.3960 first before easing’. GBP subsequently dipped to 1.3861 before rising to a high of 1.3963 during late NY hours. Upward momentum has improved a tad and GBP could edge up to 1.3980. The next resistance at 1.4020 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3915 followed by 1.3880.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls move to the highs as Powell testifies

GBP/USD moves higher as the dollar moves to the lows of the day. Fed's Powell testifies but US dollar fails to move higher on his ''transitory'' comments. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3941 and turning bid on the session as the markets sell US dollars sending the greenback to the lows of the day so far.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD closes in on 1.4000 as focus shifts to US PMI data

GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.4000 on Wednesday. US Dollar Index struggles to gain traction following the two-day decline. Markit Manufacturing PMI for US is expected to edge lower to 61.4 in June. The GBP/USD pair capitalized on the broad selling pressure surrounding the greenback and closed the last...
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Grinding higher as hopes return

UK Health Minister confident the country can fully end lockdown on July 19. Public Sector Net Borrowing in the UK contracted to £23.605 billion in May. GBP/USD could extend its recovery toward the 1.4000 threshold. The GBP/USD pair recovered from an intraday low of 1.3860 and hit a fresh weekly...