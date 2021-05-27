Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Demand Tapped Out?

By Ashraf Laidi
actionforex.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD is finally gaining ground as indices pullback with markets drawing closer to the final week of the month and a long weekend in the US and UK. A surprise plunge in US new home sales in May isn’t all that it seems. NZD is the only currency gaining vs USD after a relatively hawkish RBNZ policy statement. New data showed that May US new home sales sank to a pace of 863K from 1021K the month before. That’s one of the sharpest drops in record and a sharp correction after a surge since the pandemic. Cardano is up 13% on the day, continuing to perform all major cryptos. Gold hit 1912, rising more than $70 right after we posted this Alert-Gold-Video. Despite the long weekend ahead, there will be a round of crucial US macro data, which could trigger a spike in yields.

www.actionforex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Home Sales#Commodity Prices#Housing Market#Usd#Rbnz#Americans#Y Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Housing
Related
IndustryZacks.com

5 Winning Construction Stocks to Tap the Continued Demand Strength

The construction sector is looking good at the moment, mainly because of the continued strength in residential housing. And residential housing is made of two parts, existing homes and new homes. Existing homes is by far the larger of the two segments, so the numbers should ideally be read together, at least as a gauge of demand.
Marketstalkmarkets.com

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Testing Key Moving Average As Price Rebounds

The New Zealand Dollar gained against the US Dollar overnight, putting in the third consecutive rise since falling to a multi-month low following last week’s Federal Reserve rate decision. The risk-sensitive currency has also been bolstered by a rebound in commodity prices. Copper is up nearly 4% this week, joined by higher crude oil prices.
Economyrubbernews.com

Mid-year Report: New Triangle CEO says OTR, TBR demand high

In an exclusive interview with Campbell Metcalfe—his first since being named CEO of Triangle Tire USA Inc.—Metcalfe told Tire Business that the tire maker is focusing heavily on servicing the needs of the OTR and TBR markets, which continue to grow. Logistics challenges remain plentiful, he said, and the company...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

DS Smith aims to tap growing demand for recyclable boxes

June 22 (Reuters) - British cardboard maker DS Smith (SMDS.L) expects to flourish from a sustained boom in online shopping and growing demand for recyclable packaging, it said on Tuesday as it reported a second-half recovery from an initial pandemic-induced slump. DS Smith, which supplies packaging products to companies including...
Businessthepopnews.com

Bitcoin falls 8.5% to $31,700

Bitcoin (₿) is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator. Bitcoin traded lower on Friday as the price struggled near the $35,000 resistance level. The cryptocurrency was trading around $32,000 at press time and is down about 8% over the past 24 hours. Some analysts expect continued weakness into the weekend as a volatile month nears its end.
Congress & CourtsBloomberg

Bitcoin, Fannie-Freddie and Hertz: Investments in the Spotlight

The U.S. Supreme Court dealt a blow to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac investors on Wednesday, throwing out their claim that the federal government exceeded its authority by collecting more than $100 billion in profits from the government-sponsored enterprises. Shares of both tumbled more than 30% on the news. The...
Stockslplresearch.com

Weekly Market Performance – Market Rally and Rebound

The major US markets reversed course from last week and ended the week higher as market participants stepped in to take advantage of last week’s selloff. International markets (MSCI EAFE and MSCI EM) rebounded as well and both had a strong week. All sectors had a positive week. Notable sector leaders this week were energy and financials, the two best performing sectors this year, respectively.
Stockstalkmarkets.com

Stocks Drop As Fed Governor Signals Rate Hike In 2022

The S&P 500 finished the day lower by 11 bps to close at 4,241. The move lower didn’t seem to be triggered by any news, but Dallas Fed Governor Kaplan was out around 3:40 PM, noting he forecast the first rate hike in 2022. Remember, in May, Kaplan was the first Governor to emphasize that now was the time to talk about tapering. Now he is going out and talking about raising rates in 2022. So clearly, Kaplan has the job of playing the “bad” Fed Governor, the one that has to go out and talking about the hawkish policy. But given that he is now talking about this, we should be prepared for the Fed to signal before year-end to the market for a potential rate hike in 2022.
Retailupdatenews360.com

‘M11 Lite launch hinges on demand, 5G roll-out’

Chinese smart devices company Xiaomi will bring the 5G variant of its lightest and slimmest smartphone M11 Lite after 5G network is available in the country or it gets sufficient demand for the handset, a top official of the company said on Tuesday. The company unveiled two 4G models of...
RetailZacks.com

5 Stocks to Tap Burgeoning Demand in Retail-Apparel & Shoes Industry

While coronavirus-inflicted challenges persist, the Retail - Apparel And Shoes industry has been steadily making its way out of the woods. The pandemic severely impacted the industry as virus-wary shoppers remained confined at home, resulting in lower demand and consequently a huge blow to sales. However, things started looking up following the implementation of measures to support households coupled with resumption of economic activities and return to active social lifestyle. The massive coronavirus stimulus package and COVID-19 vaccines have instilled confidence in Americans.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Find Out What are the Important Factors Boosting the Demand of Medical Devices Market 2021 - 2029 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Global medical device market was valued at US$ 509.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 972.54 billion by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Sedentary lifestyle and increasing levels of green house gases have been one of the major reasons behind reducing life expectancy and continuously deteriorating immunity of human beings. These factors have resulted in rising number of healthcare facilities, and increased amount of healthcare expenditure, which are directly contributing to the growth of medical devices market.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Homebuying Demand Declines As Prices Still Soar Out Of Buyers' Budgets

A new report revealed that new listings are holding up better than pending sales and are inching quite close to 2019 levels. The median home-sale price increased 24% year-over-year. Asking prices of newly listed homes increased by 14% year-over-year. Pending home sales were down 9.8% for the week ending June...
SoftwareBenzinga

Qumu Rolls Out 360° Video On Demand To Tap Remote Activity Trend

Cloud-based enterprise video technology provider Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) has introduced 360° video on demand (VOD) to the Qumu Video Engagement Platform. The platform enabled the creation, management, and delivery of live and on-demand video. It offered the users the tools for richer video content using the 360-degree VOD capability.
Stockscarthagenewsonline.com

Stock Market Insights

Growing up around Table Rock Lake teaches you something about lake life. For instance, it can be really difficult to jump off a boat onto a dock, especially when the boat is still moving. In a similar way, the Federal Reserve is trying to do something just like that. However, it seems they are too scared to jump.
Industrytickerreport.com

Reviewing Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 70.5% of DuPont de...
Industrycoleofduty.com

Solar Power Products Market Share, Growth Forecast- Industry Outlook

The Latest Research Report on “Solar Power Products Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Solar Power Products Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Real Estateinvesting.com

Would Next Housing Bubble Make Gold Shine?

Home prices are surging, making some investors worry about the housing market. These fears seem to be exaggerated, but bubble-like conditions are widespread. As the chart below shows, the S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index has reached 239 in February 2021, the highest number in history and about 30% higher than during the 2006 peak.
Real Estatehomebuyinginstitute.com

The U.S. Housing Market Is Becoming Overvalued In 2021

It’s still shocking to think that home prices in the United States have risen by double digits over the past year. Not even a global pandemic and nationwide economic slowdown could halt that trend. As a result of this rapid rise in prices, many are now wondering if the U.S....