Demand Tapped Out?

The S&P 500 finished the day lower by 11 bps to close at 4,241. The move lower didn’t seem to be triggered by any news, but Dallas Fed Governor Kaplan was out around 3:40 PM, noting he forecast the first rate hike in 2022. Remember, in May, Kaplan was the first Governor to emphasize that now was the time to talk about tapering. Now he is going out and talking about raising rates in 2022. So clearly, Kaplan has the job of playing the “bad” Fed Governor, the one that has to go out and talking about the hawkish policy. But given that he is now talking about this, we should be prepared for the Fed to signal before year-end to the market for a potential rate hike in 2022.