In vivo primary and coupled segmental motions of the healthy female head-neck complex during dynamic head axial rotation.
While previous studies have greatly improved our knowledge on the motion capability of the cervical spine, few reported on the kinematics of the entire head-neck complex (C0-T1) during dynamic activities of the head in the upright posture. This study investigated in vivo kinematics of the entire head-neck complex (C0-T1) of eight female asymptomatic subjects during dynamic left-right head axial rotation using a dual fluoroscopic imaging system and 3D-to-2D registration techniques. During one-sided head rotation (i.e., left or right head rotation), the primary rotation of the overall head-neck complex (C0-T1) reached 55.5 ± 10.8°, the upper cervical spine region (C0-2) had a primary axial rotation of 39.7 ± 9.6° (71.3 ± 8.5% of the overall C0-T1 axial rotation), and the lower cervical spine region (C2-T1) had a primary rotation of 10.0 ± 3.7° (18.6 ± 7.2% of the overall C0-T1 axial rotation). Coupled bending rotations occurred in the upper and lower cervical spine regions in similar magnitude but opposite directions (upper: contralateral bending of 18.2 ± 5.9° versus lower: ipsilateral bending of 21.4 ± 5.1°), resulting in a compensatory cervical lateral curvature that balances the head to rotate horizontally. Furthermore, upper cervical segments (C0-1 or C1-2) provided main mobility in different rotational degrees of freedom needed for head axial rotations. Additionally, we quantitatively described both coupled segmental motions (flexion-extension and lateral bending) by correlation with the overall primary axial rotation of the head-neck complex. This investigation offers comprehensive baseline data regarding primary and coupled motions of craniocervical segments during head axial rotation.www.physiciansweekly.com