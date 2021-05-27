In vivo primary and coupled segmental motions of the healthy female head-neck complex during dynamic head axial rotation.

The collective spin and charge excitations of doped cuprates and their relationship to superconductivity are not yet fully understood, particularly in the case of the charge excitations. Here, we study the doping-dependent dynamical spin and charge structure factors of single and multi-orbital models for the one-dimensional corner shared spin-chain cuprates using several numerically exact methods. We find that the singleband Hubbard model can describe the spin and charge excitations of the $pd$-model in the low-energy region, including the particle-hole asymmetry in the spin response. However, our results also reveal that the weight of the interorbital spin excitations between Cu and O orbitals is comparable to the weight of the spin excitations between two Cu orbitals. This finding elucidates the microscopic nature of the spin excitations in the 1D cuprates and sheds light on the spin properties of other oxides. Importantly, we find a particle-hole asymmetry in the orbital-resolved charge excitations, which cannot be described by the singleband Hubbard model and is relevant to resonant inelastic x-ray scattering experiments. Our results imply that the explicit inclusion of the oxygen degrees of freedom may be required to understand experimental observations.