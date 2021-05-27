Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

USD/JPY Surges Above 109.00

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
actionforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe US Dollar surged by 46 pips or 0.42% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Wednesday’s trading session. Given that a breakout had occurred, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following...

www.actionforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Jpy#Usd#Japanese Yen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY surged to 111.10 last week but retreated since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first and further rise is expected as long as 109.70 support holds. Larger up trend from 102.58 might be resuming. Above 111.10 will target 111.71 key resistance next. Firm break there will carry larger implication. Next target is 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 110.95 from 107.47 at 112.64 next. On the downside, however, break of 109.70 support will turn bias back to the downside for 107.47 support instead.
Currenciesinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Slumps to $30,000

The Bitcoin price is down to touch a low of $30,173 as there is no quick recovery that seems possible for the coin at the moment. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $38,000, $40,000, $42,000. Support Levels: $27,000, $25,000, $23,000. BTC/USD is diving below $32,000 as...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to 110.50 after US inflation data

USD/JPY came under bearish pressure in the early American session. Core PCE inflation in US rose to 3.4% (YoY) in May as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.70. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 111.00, the USD/JPY...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point higher

USD/JPY reaches highest trade and close since the pandemic panic. Federal Reserve’s positive economic and rate projections order markets. Dollar supported by rising short-term Treasury yields. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts technical consolitation below 110.00. The USD/JPY traded to 111.10 on Wednesday and closed at 110.95, its highest since the twin...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/MXN forecast revised lower after Banxico hike – Rabobank

On Thursday, the Bank of Mexico unexpectedly rose the key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%; it was the first hike since 2018. As a consequence, analysts at Rabobank have shifted their USD/MXN point forecast from 20.5 in one month to 20, with the risk skewed to the downside. They still expect the broader range 19.5 - 21.0 to hold, but they have shifted to a narrower trading range forecast to 19.5-20.25.
Metal Miningthebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 0.7070

NZD/USD is rising for the fourth straight day on Thursday. US economy grew by 6.4% in the first quarter as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data releases. The NZD/USD pair extended its rebound into the fourth straight day on Thursday and touched its highest...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Keeps pullback from monthly resistance above 154.00

GBP/JPY remains sidelined after posting the week’s heaviest losses. Further losses envisioned on bearish MACD, failures to cross key hurdle. Yearly high can lure bulls above trend line resistance, 153.40-50 area becomes crucial support zone. GBP/JPY sellers await fresh impulse while taking rounds to 154.30-35 during the initial Asian session...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD defends 1.2300 as USD retreats

USD/CAD consolidates for the previous three sessions consecutively. US dollar retreats from the weekly highs over Fed’s officials' mixed response on inflation and interest rates. The Canadian dollar gains on the upbeat economic data and higher crude oil prices. USD/CAD struggles to hold onto the gains in the early European...
CurrenciesBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Trading Sideways

The Canadian dollar had an uneventful overnight session, as did the rest of the G-10 majors. Traders ignored yesterday’s April Retail Sales data. The drop of 5.7% m/m was weaker than expected but not a surprise due to restrictions implemented to combat the third-wave coronavirus outbreak. The Canadian dollar was...
Businesseconomies.com

USD/JPY backs off year high

USD/JPY tilted lower in Asian trade off March 2020 highs while on track for the third weekly profit in a row, following earlier data from Japan and ahead of US data later today. As of 06:50 GMT, USD/JPY fell 0.04% to 110.83, with an intraday low at 110.81. From Japan,...
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Correction Could Be Limited Below 110.00

USD/JPY extended its increase above the 111.00 resistance level. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near 110.00 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD must settle above 1.1950 for a decent recovery, GBP/USD failed to surpass 1.4000. The US GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 2021, similar to the market...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls ready for bumpy ride above 132.00

EUR/JPY extends bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement to refresh intraday top. Two-week-old horizontal area, 100-SMA convergence guards immediate upside. MACD conditions, multiple upside barriers keep sellers hopeful. EUR/JPY picks up bids to 132.43, up 0.11% intraday, during the early Friday’s recovery moves. Although the cross-currency pair justifies its U-turn from...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY keeps the positive outlook so far – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘bias is on the upside but any advance in USD is unlikely to break the major resistance at 111.35’. However, USD dipped to 110.68 first before recovering. We still see room for USD to edge higher but in view of the lackluster momentum, a break of 111.35 would come as a surprise (111.10 is already quite a strong level). Support is at 110.75 followed by 110.60.”
BusinessCountingPips.com

Intraday Market Analysis – GBP Sees Temporary Retreat

The sterling retreated after a dovish BOE kept its policy unchanged, despite higher inflation. The pair has bounced off the key support at 1.3800 on the daily chart. The break above 1.3900 suggests the short side may have unwound their positions. However, price action has met stiff pressure at the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD edges lower toward 1.2300 ahead of US inflation data

USD/CAD struggles to gather bullish momentum following Thursday's modest rebound. US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 92.00 on Friday. Investors await May PCE inflation data from the US. The USD/CAD pair managed to post modest recovery gains on Thursday and stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours on...
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Price Analysis: 24 June

While the market continued to make a slow and steady recovery, some altcoins bounced back up earlier than expected. In the meanwhile, however, these altcoins were in the news for a host of different reasons. Ripple Labs, for instance, recently served a deposition subpoena on a former SEC official in the ongoing lawsuit against the SEC, one that charges XRP with being a security.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains strong near fresh YTD highs on steady USD

USD/JPY continues to march higher with strong gains. Strong US dollar contributes to the upside momentum in the pair. Yen remains submissive on mixed economic data and a softer BOJ tone. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s gains in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair gathers momentum and refreshes the...
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY At 15-Month Highs And What To Expect From BoE

The U.S. dollar rose to its strongest level against the Japanese Yen in 15 months. Equities and currencies benefitted from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reassurance that 1970s rapid rise in inflation is “very, very unlikely.” With the central bank’s confidence, investors drove up risk assets. Japanese Yen crosses performed the best, with USD/JPY rising above 111 intraday. A stronger appetite for risk is one of the main reasons why demand for sterling and the commodities outpaced the U.S. dollar, and the greenback’s gains were limited to the yen, Swiss Franc and the euro. Given the recent softness in U.S. data, the Fed wants a stronger recovery before raising interest rates. New home sales fell unexpectedly along with Markit Economics’ composite and services PMI. According to Powell, “We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Durable goods, revisions to Q1 GDP, jobless claims and the trade balance are due for release on Thursday.