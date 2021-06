US Dollar surges after hawkish FOMC meeting. Heavily oversold conditions may give EUR/USD some short-term respite. IG client sentiment turns strongly bearish EUR/USD. The US dollar is flexing its muscles across the board after Wednesday’s FOMC meeting showed Fed members signaling at least two interest rate hikes in 2023. Fed chair Jerome Powell also said that inflation ‘could turn out to be higher and more persistent than we expect’ a nod that the recently oft-quoted ‘transitory’ price pressures are now becoming stickier than previously expected. The overall hawkish outtake from the meeting has sent the US dollar running higher, breaking multi-week and month trading ranges across a wide range of USD pairs. The daily DXY chart below shows that the US dollar is now flashing an extremely overbought signal, using the 14-day ATR indicator.