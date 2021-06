Ever wanted to drive the infamous MCL35M? Now is your chance in Free Fire. Garena Free Fire has collaborated with many big names, like Cristiano Ronaldo. This time, they have announced a collaboration with Britain-based Formula 1 team McLaren Racing. The announcement was made on the social media pages of Free Fire. As part of it, a bunch of items, and features will be introduced in the game through an upcoming event called the "Ace the Field."