Bitstamp and Coinbase are two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Each allows their users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies as well as offering a broad range of additional applications, such as staking crypto to earn interest on cryptocurrency holdings. Both exchanges are regulated. Bitstamp is based in the European Union and is one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world as it started trading in 2011. The US-based Coinbase began selling cryptocurrency in 2012.