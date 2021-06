I almost always have a couple of bags of frozen shrimp in my freezer, but a couple of weekends ago I decided to grab some “fresh” ones from the seafood counter at the grocery store, hoping to shave off the 15 minutes it usually takes to defrost the little guys from my meal prep. I got home and made a shrimp cocktail, and noticed the shrimp were a little bit softer than what I am accustomed to. My boyfriend and I ate them anyway. Six hours later, he was puking. (I was fine.)