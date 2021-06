Valtteri Bottas hit back at the rumor that he could be replaced before the 2021 Formula 1 season ends, taking a swipe at Red Bull in doing so. A report emerged that an anonymous Mercedes Formula 1 engineer stated that there has been recent “unrest at the factory” due to the performance of Valtteri Bottas, leading to the rumor that the team may call upon George Russell to replace him before the 2021 season ends.