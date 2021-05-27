Grass Tetany: A Disease of Many Challenges

Lush spring pasture growth is upon us and given the change in our circumstances with the pandemic, this is a much welcome sight. Unfortunately, our beef cattle and potentially sheep and goats may not always take well to this lush pasture growth in the cool, wet spring season. Cool season grasses are known to be low in an essential mineral, magnesium (Mg), in plants growing under these conditions. Magnesium, like calcium (Ca), is essential to normal nerve and muscle function. When Ca is too low in the blood (i.e., hypocalcemia) we see clinical signs of muscle paralysis due to Ca’s role in muscle contraction. This is the disease “milk fever" most often seen in dairy cattle right after calving. When blood Mg concentration is too low (i.e., hypomagnesemia) then we observe clinical signs of “tetany" or stiffness to the muscles due to the role of Mg in stopping muscle stimulation. Death often is the outcome of this disease process if not properly treated in a timely manner (within hours). Ruminant animals are unique in their predisposition to this disease process and both feeding and agronomic management practices are needed to minimize the potential for this disease.