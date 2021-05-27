The Use of Skin Staples as Fiducial Markers to Confirm Intraoperative Spinal Navigation Registration and Accuracy.
With the advent of intraoperative computed tomography (CT) for image guidance, numerous examples of accurate navigation being applied to cranial and spinal pathology have come to light. For spinal disorders, the utilization of image guidance for the placement of percutaneous spinal instrumentation, complex osteotomies, and minimally invasive approaches are frequently utilized in trauma, degenerative, and oncological pathologies. The use of intraoperative CT for navigation, however, requires a low target registration error that must be verified throughout the procedure to confirm the accuracy of image guidance.www.physiciansweekly.com