Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The Use of Skin Staples as Fiducial Markers to Confirm Intraoperative Spinal Navigation Registration and Accuracy.

physiciansweekly.com
 14 days ago

With the advent of intraoperative computed tomography (CT) for image guidance, numerous examples of accurate navigation being applied to cranial and spinal pathology have come to light. For spinal disorders, the utilization of image guidance for the placement of percutaneous spinal instrumentation, complex osteotomies, and minimally invasive approaches are frequently utilized in trauma, degenerative, and oncological pathologies. The use of intraoperative CT for navigation, however, requires a low target registration error that must be verified throughout the procedure to confirm the accuracy of image guidance.

www.physiciansweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Neurological Disorders#Cancer Surgery#Ct#Matthew Muir Division#Navigation Accuracy#Accurate Navigation#Image Guidance Accuracy#Spinal Disorders#Reliable Verification#Technique#Complex Osteotomies#Skin Staples#Oncological Pathologies#Surface Landmarks#Intraoperative Spinal#Houston#Rhines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
Related
Sportsphysiciansweekly.com

The Association Between Alterations in Redox Homeostasis, Cortisol, and Commonly Used Objective and Subjective Markers of Fatigue in American Collegiate Football.

To assess associations between a free oxygen radical test (FORT), free oxygen radical defense test (FORD), oxidative stress index, urinary cortisol, countermovement jump (CMJ), and subjective wellness in American college football. Twenty-three male student athlete American college football players were assessed over 10 weeks: off-season conditioning (3 wk), preseason camp...
Skin CareNature.com

A 4D road map for the formation of hair follicles

Combined imaging and gene-expression analyses reveal that the arrangement of cells in concentric rings in the disc-like structures that give rise to hair follicles predetermines their eventual fate and location in mature follicles. Nivedita Saxena 0 &. Nivedita Saxena. Nivedita Saxena is at the Black Family Stem Cell Institute and...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Impact of spinal dysraphism

This study states that Urinary and fecal self control are key difficulties objective of cloacal deformity the executives. Most notable prognostic variables are the length of basic channel (CC) and the presence of a sacral imperfection, however the effect of related spinal dysraphism is less very much recorded. The point of this examination was to explore the effect of various kinds of dysraphism on urinary and fecal moderation in this tolerant From 1991 to 2011, graphs and office notes of 25 patients with cloacal deformity were reflectively explored. Finally center visit, urinary and fecal self-restraint status as indicated by Krickenbeck standards were associated with the length of CC, the presence of a sacral imperfection (sacral proportion), and the presence of various sorts of spinal rope dysraphism utilizing attractive reverberation imaging (MRI) and Fisher’s precise test. Mean follow-up was 8 years (4 months–21 years). The sacral proportion was unusual (beneath 0.74) in 18 cases out of 25 (72%). X-ray survey showed typical spinal string in eight out of 23 cases (Group 1), spinal string peculiarity in 15 out of 23 cases (65%) including nine instances of fastened string complex (Group 2) and six instances of a short spinal string (Group 3).
ScienceScience Now

Plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or severe COVID-19 induces production of suppressive myeloid cells from human hematopoietic progenitor cells in vitro

Bacterial sepsis and severe COVID-19 share similar clinical manifestations and are both associated with dysregulation of the myeloid cell compartment. We previously reported an expanded CD14+ monocyte cell state, MS1, in patients with bacterial sepsis, and validated expansion of this cell subpopulation in 18 patients with sepsis using publicly available transcriptomics data. Here, using published scRNA-seq datasets, we show that the gene expression program associated with MS1 correlated with sepsis severity and was up-regulated in monocytes from patients with severe COVID-19. To examine the ontogeny and function of MS1 cells, we developed a cellular model for inducing CD14+ MS1 monocytes by treating human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from healthy bone marrow donors in culture with plasma from patients with severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrated that plasma from patients with bacterial sepsis or COVID-19 induced myelopoiesis in HSPCs in vitro and expression of the MS1 gene program in monocytes and neutrophils that differentiated from these HSPCs. Furthermore, we found that plasma concentrations of IL-6, and to a lesser extent IL-10, correlated with increased myeloid cell output from HSPCs in vitro and enhanced expression of the MS1 gene program. We validated the requirement for these two cytokines to induce the MS1 gene program through CRISPR-Cas9 editing of their receptors in HSPCs. Using this cellular model system, we demonstrated that MS1 cells were broadly immunosuppressive and showed decreased responsiveness to stimulation with a synthetic RNA analog. Our in vitro study suggests a potential role for systemic cytokines in inducing myelopoiesis during severe bacterial infection or SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Healthorthospinenews.com

Spinal Elements® Announces Publication of Positive MIS TLIF Clinical Outcomes Data using the Luna® XD Multi-Expandable Interbody Implant

In this month’s Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, Dr. Richard Fessler of Rush University Medical Group in Chicago published “Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion using a Novel Minimally Invasive Expandable Interbody Cage: Patient-Reported Outcomes and Radiographic Parameters”. June 8, 2021. CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spinal Elements, a spine technology company, today announced the publication...
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

Telaglenastat Fails to Improve Outcomes in Previously Treated Metastatic RCC

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. Using the investigational agent telaglenastat in combination with cabozantinib was no more efficacious than placebo plus cabozantinib in patients with metastatic renal cell...
Health Servicesnnbw.com

Renown Health re-accredited as a Level 3 epilepsy center

The Renown Institute for Neurosciences announced last month that Renown Health’s epilepsy program has been re-accredited as a Level 3 epilepsy center by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers (NAEC); it’s the only Level 3 epilepsy center in Northern Nevada. “Renown Health is a destination for health in treating neurological...
CancerMonthly Prescribing Reference

Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy Combination Improves Survival in Advanced Esophageal Cancer

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of MPR‘s conference coverage. The programmed death-1 (PD-1) inhibitor camrelizumab combined with paclitaxel and cisplatin has the potential to become a new standard first-line therapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).
Canceronclive.com

HRQOL Analysis Further Supports Pembrolizumab/Lenvatinib for Frontline RCC

Frontline treatment with the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma led to similar health-related quality of life outcomes and disease-related symptom scores vs sunitinib. Frontline treatment with the combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) led...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Lenvatinib With Toripalimab and HAIC May Offer a New Frontline Option for Advanced HCC Treatment

Results from the phase 2 LTHAIC study showed that adding toripalimab and hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy to lenvatinib achieved robust and durable responses in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. Results from the phase 2 LTHAIC study (NCT04044313) showed that adding toripalimab and hepatic arterial infusion chemotherapy (HAIC) to lenvatinib (Lenvima)...
Canceronclive.com

Alrizomadlin/Pembrolizumab Induces Early Efficacy in Unresectable Melanoma or Advanced Solid Tumors

The addition of alrizomadlin to pembrolizumab yielded promising preliminary efficacy and was tolerable in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma or advanced solid tumors that have been resistant to immunotherapy agents. The addition of alrizomadlin (APG-115) to pembrolizumab (Keytruda) yielded promising preliminary efficacy and was tolerable in patients with unresectable...
Sciencethelancet.com

Persistence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in lung tissue after mild COVID-19

On Dec 1, 2020, we reported a successful case of double-lung transplantation from a SARS-CoV-2 seropositive donor 105 days after the onset of mild COVID-19. Although repeated quantitative (q)RT-PCR analyses of donor nasopharyngeal swabs were negative, this technique detected RNA of the SARS-CoV-2N gene (delta Ct 35) from a biopsy of the right lung taken during organ procurement. Viral culture of this biopsy was negative and donor-to-recipient transmission did not occur. Complementary orthogonal methods were needed to corroborate and interpret the qRT-PCR results.
CancerMedPage Today

PD-1 Inhibitor Boosts PFS in Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

The addition of the investigational PD-1 inhibitor camrelizumab to first-line therapy significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a phase III trial found. Over a median follow-up of 15.6 months, patients treated with camrelizumab plus gemcitabine and cisplatin achieved a median PFS, the primary...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Markowski on the Safety and Efficacy of VERU-111 in mCRPC

Mark Christopher Markowski, MD, PhD, discusses the safety and efficacy of VERU-111 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Mark Christopher Markowski, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of oncology, and a medical oncologist at the Kimmel Cancer Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital, discusses the safety and efficacy of VERU-111 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
CancerUroToday

Cisplatin and Gemcitabine With or Without Berzosertib in Patients with Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma - Tian Zhang

In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Tian Zhang, MD, highlights a phase II trial lead by Sumanta Kumar (Monty) Pal evaluating the efficacy and safety of cisplatin and gemcitabine hydrochloride with or without berzosertib works in treating patients with urothelial cancer that has metastasized, presented at ASCO 2021. Berzosertib is an ATR inhibitor with preclinical data suggestive of increased anti-tumor activity when added to cisplatin and gemcitabine. The primary objective of the study was to assess whether berzosertib improves the progression-free survival of patients treated with cisplatin and gemcitabine. Tian Zhang shares the findings of this study which include a lack of improvement in median progression-free survival, a trend towards inferior survival, with more hematologic toxicities.
Chicago, ILNews-Medical.net

Microgel-coated mesenchymal stromal cells can reverse pulmonary fibrosis

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have shown that even after lung tissue has been damaged, it may be possible to reverse fibrosis and promote tissue repair through treatment with microgel-coated mesenchymal stromal cells. Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic disease caused by environmental toxins, medications or medical conditions like...