The Columbia Press

You likely have seen the help wanted signs popping up at various businesses in Clatskanie, Rainier and across Columbia County. Local employers are looking for summer workers. In 2019, before the pandemic recession, Oregon added about 21,000 farm jobs and 27,000 nonfarm jobs from winter to summer, which made it fairly easy for teens and others to pick up a summer job. The situation for the summer of 2021 will likely be different in some ways as Oregon begins to reopen its economy after taking measures to reduce the impact of COVID-19.