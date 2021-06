I got my start in the cattle business in the fall of 1973. You old moss backs will recall that was a very dark time. From September of ‘73 through March 1975, fed cattle lost money every month. Lots of money. For you mathematically challenged, that’s 19 straight months of going further and further into the red. I suppose times for cattlemen could have been worse. It could have been their money they were losing, not the bank’s.