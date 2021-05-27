A Short Season? Managing Irrigated Pasture in a Drought Year

CSPA protests State Water Board’s protection of irrigated agriculture at the expense of fisheries and the environment. Bill Jennings writes, “The California Sportfishing Protection Alliance (CSPA) and allies have vigorously protested two recent actions by the State Water Resources Control Board that virtually ensure a repeat of the last drought, when the Board’s disastrous decisions decimated multiple year classes of salmon and drove pelagic species in the Delta to the brink of extinction. Fisheries have still not recovered from the effects of 2012-2015 drought. This year, the SWRCB’s actions may push them over the edge. Multi-year droughts are common in California, occurring more than 40% of the time. Unfortunately, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) and Department of Water Resources (DWR) routinely deliver normal water supplies in the first dry year, assuming the following year will be wet. When a dry year is followed by another dry or critically dry year, depleted reservoirs cannot be replenished. The State Water Board’s traditional response has been to protect irrigated agriculture by drastically reducing flows critical to fisheries survival and weakening water quality standards that were already developed to account for dry and critically dry conditions. … ” Continue reading at the CSPA here: CSPA protests State Water Board’s protection of irrigated agriculture at the expense of fisheries and the environment.