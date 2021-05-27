Bedding Considerations to Lower Somatic Cell Count

One of the greatest joys of my home garden is my asparagus bed. Planted for about seven years now, this patch of perennial goodness just keeps getting better every spring. I've written a few times about my infatuation with growing asparagus, but only in regard to establishment and cultivation. Granted, the hardest part of installing an asparagus bed is the initial trenching and planting — but there's more to be said about the care of the crop after the spring harvest. Early summer is a great time to learn how to put the asparagus bed to bed.