Bedding Considerations to Lower Somatic Cell Count

farms.com
 14 days ago

Regardless of the type of dairy operation, some form of bedding is always necessary. However, with so many bedding options on the market, how can you make the right choice? The best bedding choice for your farm depends on a variety of factors such as, cow comfort, cost, availability, ease of handling, udder health, pathogen growth and more. Many times, producers do not realize that the bedding material they are using could be contributing to a high somatic cell count.

www.farms.com
