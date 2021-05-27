Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Chloe’s Marriage To Kevin In Trouble As She Tries To Help Chelsea

By Carol Cassada
celebratingthesoaps.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chloe Mitchell’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) marriage to Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) is in trouble. Chloe has been in plenty of trouble throughout the years, and now once again she finds herself in hot water thanks to her friend Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). Chloe unexpectedly became an accomplice in Chelsea’s plan to poison Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and frame Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) for the crime.

celebratingthesoaps.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Rikaart
Person
Elizabeth Hendrickson
Person
Eric Braeden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Friendship#The Fall Chloe#Y R Spoilers#Sos#Ashland#Restless Spoilers#Heartache#Poison Rey Rosales#Frame Adam Newman#Fairview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Why Adam And Nick’s Feud Is Going Too Far

The Young and the Restless spoilers say that with everything they’ve been through in their lives already, you’d think that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) would let bygones be bygones, but that hasn’t happened yet. But, there is a glimmer of hope that these two disgruntled brothers can finally realize that they need to work more with each other, rather than against each other, especially when it comes to the sake of their family. With that here are three reasons why Nick and Adam’s feud has gone too far for too long and why it needs to stop right now. Check it out below and let us know what you think.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: A Tribute to Neil Winters

These THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers promise a very special episode to air on Friday, May 28, as the soap pays tribute to the beloved character of Neil Winters, and his portrayer, the late Kristoff St. John. St. John died on Feb. 3, 2019, at the age of 52...
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

The Young and the Restless to Have Special Episode Remembering Kristoff. St. John

The Young and the Restless is paying tribute to the late Kristoff St. John. The soap will have a special episode focusing on celebrating the life of Neil Winters. The episode will feature St. John's onscreen kids, Devon (Bryton James), Lily (Christel Khalil), and Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) getting a walking tour of Genoa City based on the places from Neil's past, according to People.
Mental Healthcelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless: 5 Things You Need To Know About Chloe Mitchell’s Mental Health Issues

The Young and the Restless fans know that when it comes to Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson), you can certainly expect the unexpected. While she is a character that you certainly want to root for, at the same time, you don’t know what direction she will go in at any given time. With that said, her mental health issues have always determined the outcome of many things in her life. With that said, we’ve got five things you need to know about Chloe right here. Check it out below and let us know what you think.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Sally Slapped, Summer’s Custody Discovery Reignites War

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) gets slapped. As we previously speculated, Sally is responsible for Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) losing her husband and fearing losing custody. When Summer Newman (Hunter King) confronts Sally, she is unapologetic. She acts like she did Summer a favor by proving cheaters never change.
CelebritiesSheKnows

Kevin Grills Chloe About Rey’s Poisoning and Flips Out at Her Response

At Crimson Lights, Lily wonders why Billy rushed her over there. Billy reveals they’re there to meet a realtor to show them houses. Lily’s taken aback that they’re looking so soon. Billy thought, “Why wait?” and wanted to surprise her. Lily pretends to be daunted, then reveals she’s just kidding. She loves that he set this up. Billy’s willing to do anything to live with her.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Brady Plays Kristen, False Promise Saves Chloe’s Life?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is unlikely to avoid prison. She is using Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) to negotiate but DA Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) doesn’t make deals with criminals. So, it will be up to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) to get Kristen to talk. However, it might require him to lie and make Kristen a promise he has no intention of keeping.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victor Gives Victoria A Taste Of Her Own Medicine, Daughter Outplayed!

The Young and The Restless spoilers and updates reveal overly sure of herself, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) prides herself as being her father, Victor Newman’s straight-A student when it comes to imitating his business savvy. While she has learned to be like Victor, she cannot duplicate him. The spoilers are spilling the “tea”. They say She is trying to run with the “Big Dogs” Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and her dad Victor, but Victoria will soon find out that “the student can never be GREATER than the master.”
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tara Homeless, Ashland Taking Harrison – Will Kyle Step Up?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) returns to Genoa City. She explains that Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) kicked her out of their home. She also says that Ashland is taking full custody of Harrison Locke. Tara urges Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) to step up as the father. However, can he really defeat the “Locke-Ness Monster”?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Thursday, June 3: Nikki’s Observation, Victoria Questioned, Sharon’s Advice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 3 reveal that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) makes an observation. She confronts Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) about her connection to Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) pushes Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) buttons. Plus, Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) gives advice.