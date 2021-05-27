The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Chloe’s Marriage To Kevin In Trouble As She Tries To Help Chelsea
The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chloe Mitchell’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) marriage to Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) is in trouble. Chloe has been in plenty of trouble throughout the years, and now once again she finds herself in hot water thanks to her friend Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). Chloe unexpectedly became an accomplice in Chelsea’s plan to poison Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and frame Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) for the crime.celebratingthesoaps.com