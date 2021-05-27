New Technologies Might Help Keep Drought-Prone Farms Green
Droughts are one of a farmer’s most feared threats. And in our warming climate, the risk of drought has been climbing. Anticipating a drier future, two teen engineers have been investigating how to help farmers keep their crops from getting dangerously thirsty. Working on opposite sides of the United States, the teens used different methods to fight to keep plants green. Their inventions landed each a major award at this year’s Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.www.farms.com