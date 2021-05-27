Cancel
Agriculture

New Technologies Might Help Keep Drought-Prone Farms Green

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDroughts are one of a farmer’s most feared threats. And in our warming climate, the risk of drought has been climbing. Anticipating a drier future, two teen engineers have been investigating how to help farmers keep their crops from getting dangerously thirsty. Working on opposite sides of the United States, the teens used different methods to fight to keep plants green. Their inventions landed each a major award at this year’s Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

Agriculturenbcpalmsprings.com

Farming in the Desert Gives Coachella Valley Farmers Edge During Drought

Coachella Valley farmers have not been affected by water cutbacks other farmers in the state are already dealing with because of the two year drought. They say they are mindful of their fellow farmers’ woes in other parts of the state who are already making tough choices and remain hopeful the drought will be over before it affects valley crops. Prime Time International, the largest grower of multi-colored bell peppers is using cutting edge technology to make sure their fields don’t waste the precious resource. They say after a decade of farming in the desert they’ve learned to adapt and are used to doing more with less.
Agriculturenorthwestgeorgianews.com

‘Every bushel matters’ as drought keeps crop markets on edge

In the world of crops, angst over the weather has reached a fevered pitch. Global inventories are shrinking and demand is on a tear as drought plagues farms in key producers from the U.S. and Brazil to Russia. As a result, every rain shower and dry spell is coming under extreme scrutiny. Grain prices have touched near-decade highs, and whether they rally to further heights or retreat depends in large part on the condition and quantity of plants over the next few months.
Agriculturefarms.com

Farming Tips for Enduring Historic Drought

It has been heart breaking to seeing wheat and alfalfa fields dry up the last few weeks. The recent hot temperatures caused many fields to wither, while placing greater irrigation needs on the few crops being irrigated with well water. It's the driest year I have experienced in my 10 years in the Klamath Basin!
Salina, KSlandinstitute.org

How Scientists Are Creating The Crops Of The Future

In Kansas, a small team of scientists is working on what they hope will be the grain of the future. To the untrained eye, the long-stemmed, seed-topped wheatgrass looks quite similar to the normal wheat that sways in farm fields across the central U.S. But researchers at a nonprofit called The Land Institute, based in Salina, Kansas, have spent decades fine-tuning their flagship product with year after year of selective breeding.
Agriculturewnax.com

Farm Rescue Helping Get Donated Hay To Drought Areas

Last year during the height of the COVID 19 pandemic, the numbers of volunteers dropped at FARM RESCUE, the Dakotas based operation that helps those who have experienced an injury, illness or natural disaster. FARM RESCUE Program Director Dan Erdmann says this year they’ve returned to more normal activities and have been able to help several producers.
Salinas, CAKSBW.com

Sustainable farming helps Salinas Valley ag industry fight drought

SALINAS, Calif. — Have you ever been driving through the Salinas Valley and noticed how green the crops are against the golden hills? How do those crops get their water?. The water comes straight from rainfall. It's all local water. Monterey County is not part of the state water project....
Delaware Statedelawaretoday.com

These Delaware Farmers Are Reclaiming Their Land

Several Delaware farmers are returning to regenerative agriculture to mitigate climate change and reconnect people with nature. The 40-acre sweep of land comprising most of Dittmar Family Farms in Felton is almost unrecognizable after several years in the hands of its new owners, husband-and-wife duo Jenny and Zach Dittmar. Where once the fields were nothing but soybean and corn crops, today the land is abuzz with pollinators like bees, dragonflies and butterflies flitting from the wildflower meadow to the towering sunflower stalks. Insects toil in the ground, too, thriving in the 2-acre vegetable garden that produces some 80 different varieties each year—lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, berries—you name it.
AstronomyScience Daily

A new water treatment technology could also help Mars explorers

A team led by UC Riverside engineers has developed a catalyst to remove a dangerous chemical from water on Earth that could also make Martian soil safer for agriculture and help produce oxygen for human Mars explorers. Perchlorate, a negative ion consisting of one chlorine atom bonded to four oxygen...
Agricultureroyalexaminer.com

3 innovative farm technologies

Farmers have to perform many repetitive, labor-intensive tasks. Fortunately, automation technology can make farms more efficient. Here are some of the innovative farm technologies currently available. 1. Automated tractors. Automated tractors are controlled remotely and use vision systems, light detection software,+ and GPS to accurately seed, apply fertilizer, and till....
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Australia unveils new drought management and farm resilience program

“This program will be crucial in building our farmers fundamental business and strategic planning skills with respect to resilience and preparedness,” NFF CEO Tony Mahar said. The program will run across all states and territories, via a partnership between federal, state and territory governments. “It is pleasing to see federal...
Agriculturefarms.com

The Impact of Double-Cropping

From 1980 to 2016, grain production in Brazil increased more than fourfold, and the country now stands as the world's largest soybean exporter and the second largest exporter of corn. The two main drivers of this increase in food production were cropland expansion and double-cropping, harvesting two crops, such as corn and soybeans, from the same field in a single year.
AgricultureTree Hugger

Frozen Potato Giant McCain Commits to 'Regenerative' Agriculture

When the United Kingdom-based supermarket chain Morrisons announced it was aiming to shift all U.K. farm suppliers to net-zero, it made "regenerative agriculture" a central plank of that effort. It was, at the time, a somewhat remarkable sign of just how far the concept of regenerative agriculture has come. Now,...
Agriculturengtimes.ca

Sustainability in Agriculture: Green Manure

Let’s talk about green manure as a tiny piece of the much bigger topic of sustainability in agriculture. Overall, sustainable agriculture is founded on three interconnected parts: economic profitability, economic stewardship, and social responsibility. Generally, it’s an approach to agriculture that is a long-term, holistic view of business, that focuses on both economic and environmental stability, in both the farm business and the farm family. It’s not just about environmental actions and profits. It’s a practice, rather than a product. The health of the farm and environment is comprised of economic, environmental, and societal values. The model rejects a purely profit-driven system.
Cocoa, FLvieravoice.com

Green Marketplace harvests 30 years of farm experience

Mary Hise doesn’t remember when she had a weekend off. With more than 6,000 charges depending on her for life itself, how can she afford that luxury?. Such is the life of a Space Coast smallholder. She and her husband, Brevard School District master plumber Tim, own Hise Farms, which...