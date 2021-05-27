Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Batley and Spen by-election set for July 1

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcKWj_0aD2RwW800
Kim Leadbeater (PA Wire)

Voters in Batley and Spen will go to the polls on July 1, with the sister of murdered MP Jo Cox hoping to retain the seat for Labour.

Kim Leadbeater has been selected as the Labour candidate for the by-election in the West Yorkshire constituency previously represented by her sister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Iro5_0aD2RwW800
POLITICS BatleyandSpen (PA Graphics)

The by-election was triggered after Tracy Brabin had to quit Westminster following her election as the first mayor of West Yorkshire.

The writ for the by-election was moved in the Commons by Labour on Thursday, with the party saying polling day will take place on July 1.

Labour is defending a majority of 3,525 over the Tories from the 2019 general election and Sir Keir Starmer’s party will be desperate to avoid losing another northern seat.

The party lost Hartlepool in a by-election on May 6 as another brick in the “red wall” of northern seats crumbled, with Ryan Stephenson hoping for a repeat performance as the Tory candidate in Batley and Spen.

Campaigning in Batley and Spen could be complicated by coronavirus, with Kirklees one of the areas where people have been encouraged to “minimise travel” due to the spread of the Indian variant.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
72K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Jo Cox
Person
Tracy Brabin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Election#Mayor Of West Yorkshire#Uk#Tories#Polling Day#The Commons By Labour#Indian#Hartlepool#Spen By Election#Sir Keir Starmer#Polls#Northern Seats#Voters#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
U.K.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

International rugby player to fight by-election for Greens

A rugby league international who has been selected to fight the Batley and Spen by-election for the Green Party says he feels “in tune with the attitudes, needs and wants” of the community. Ross Peltier, 29, is a prop forward with Doncaster Dons and has represented the Jamaica international team...
ElectionsPosted by
newschain

Batley and Spen by-election loss would mean curtains for Starmer, says Abbott

Losing the Batley and Spen by-election would mean “curtains” for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, a former shadow home secretary has suggested. Diane Abbott, an ally of left-wing former party leader Jeremy Corbyn, used an article in the Guardian to claim Sir Keir’s time at the top of the party could be over if he fails to hold on to the West Yorkshire seat this summer.
Electionsbbcgossip.com

Ex-Labour MP George Galloway joins Batley and Spen byelection race

Entry of Brexiter, who was expelled from Labour in 2003, may help the Conservatives take the seat. George Galloway is to contest the upcoming Batley and Spen byelection in a move that could make it harder for Labour to hold the seat. After the party’s defeat to the Tories in...
ElectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Murdered MP Jo Cox's SISTER Kim Leadbeater is confirmed as the Labour candidate to try and win her old seat of Batley and Spen at the upcoming by-election

The younger sister of murdered MP Jo Cox, Kim Leadbeater, has been confirmed as the Labour candidate for the by-election in Cox's old constituency of Batley & Spen. The 44-year-old said she is 'honoured' to stand for the party in her hometown after doing 'a lot of soul-searching' about what's 'best for the place I love'.
ElectionsTelegraph

Labour's opportunism in the Batley and Spen by-election could result in defeat

Nominations for Labour’s candidate in the Batley and Spen by-election closed at 5.00 pm yesterday. It remains to be seen whether Kim Leadbeater, the sister of murdered Labour MP Jo Cox, will be ultimately successful in becoming the party’s candidate and then its newest MP. We don’t even know for sure yet whether she has what it takes to be a success in either role; however much we may wish to honour the life of a young woman so tragically lost from public life by the actions of a brutal murderer, we must not replace meritocracy with the hereditary principle.
Electionsinews.co.uk

Batley and Spen by-election: Complacency is not an option for Labour as it prepares to select a candidate

As the Labour Party prepares to make its candidate selection for the Batley and Spen by-election, pressure on the leadership to produce a secure victory is mounting. The party has not yet chosen who will represent it in this crucial vote but former shadow cabinet member Diane Abbott is already out of the blocks claiming Sir Keir Starmer will have to resign as leader if the seat is not retained.
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer should go if Labour lose Batley by-election, Diane Abbott says

Keir Starmer should stand down as Labour leader if the party loses the upcoming Batley and Spen by-election, senior members of Jeremy Corbyn’s front bench have suggested.Diane Abbott said that failure in the West Yorkshire stronghold should spell “curtains” for Starmer, following the humiliating loss of HartlepoolAnd she suggested that the party’s left could swing behind Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham as an alternative leader.Meanwhile, Rebecca Long-Bailey, who lost out on the Labour succession to Starmer in 2020, said there would have to be “serious discussions” about the leadership if Batley and Spen falls to Tories.No date has yet...
CelebritiesThe Tab

Keir Starmer was a ‘party animal’ while studying at Leeds Uni

Keir Starmer reportedly loved a party while studying at Leeds Uni and he refuses rule out whether or not he’s ever taken drugs before. The Labour leader appeared on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories last night to discuss his upbringing, his uni life and his rise to the forefront of UK politics.
Public HealthCounter Punch

British Plague Puts Super-Rat On Show In Parliamentary Hearing

It’s completely crackers that someone like me should have been in there, just as the same as it’s crackers that Boris Johnson was in there. Last week the House of Commons provided a moment of delicious theatre—actually 7 hours of it– when Boris “BoJo” Johnson’s former de facto chief of staff, the Rasputin-like Dominic Cummings, gave evidence to a parliamentary committee on the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Keir StarmerThe Independent

The ‘how not to do it’ guide for Keir Starmer from Alastair Campbell

The two big stories of the latest volume of Alastair Campbell’s diaries are connected. He tries to sum up the period between the elections of 2010 and 2015 as “the rise and fall of the Olympic spirit” – the London Games being a great legacy of the New Labour years. But the real stories are Ed Miliband’s leadership and Campbell’s own angst about whether to stand as an MP himself.