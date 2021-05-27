Soybeans Bringing Record Prices and Historical Exports in Brazil
Soybeans prices are selling at highs in Brazil because of strong internal and external demand, rising prices on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and a weak Brazilian real couple with a strengthening U.S. dollar. Prices have risen at the same time that Brazil, the world’s largest soybean producer, has achieved a new record harvest. The 2020/2021 forecast indicates Brazil will harvest 4.97 billion bushels, 8.5% more soybeans than last season. In addition, Brazil´s soybean exports increased dramatically in the last months, reaching historic highs, including unusual sales to the United States.www.farms.com