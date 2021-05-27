Soybeans Bringing Record Prices and Historical Exports in Brazil

In Washington, the Renewable Fuels Association says American exports of ethanol scaled back 15% in April to 112.7 million gallons (mg). A quarter of all gallons crossed the border into Canada (27.8 mg, a 19% decline from March). Shipments to India declined 2% to 16.4 mg, and China cut its imports by 76% to 11.8 mg. However, the bulk of remaining U.S. ethanol markets boosted imports including South Korea, which tripled its imports to a 27-month high of 23.2 mg. Other substantial markets included Finland (11.0 mg, an eight-year high), Peru (5.6 mg, up 23%), Mexico (3.4 mg, up 79% to a six-month high), and Saudi Arabia (2.6 mg, up 53%). Year-to-date U.S. ethanol exports totaled 512.0 mg, or 9% less than last year at this time.