Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookfield, MA

The Next Draft: After surviving pandemic-plagued opening, Oakholm Brewing Co. turns two

telegram.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Andrew Woodward handed me one of his beers, his brewery only existed on paper. In June 2019, the 90-year-old barn at Oakholm Farm in Brookfield looked worn and dusty, an enclave for spiders, and had not yet transformed into Woodward’s handsome taproom. A broken concrete foundation occupied the spot where his 10-barrel brewhouse now sits. And instead of a beer garden, wild grass grew into the woods.

www.telegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Brookfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Open Air#Food Drink#Brewing#Into The Wild#Oakholm Brewing Co#Oakholm Farm#Beers#Breweries#Beer To Go#Kegs#Taps#Wild Grass#Wood Pallets#Woods#Trailer#Construction#Drinking#Spiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related