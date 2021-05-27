The Next Draft: After surviving pandemic-plagued opening, Oakholm Brewing Co. turns two

The first time Andrew Woodward handed me one of his beers, his brewery only existed on paper. In June 2019, the 90-year-old barn at Oakholm Farm in Brookfield looked worn and dusty, an enclave for spiders, and had not yet transformed into Woodward’s handsome taproom. A broken concrete foundation occupied the spot where his 10-barrel brewhouse now sits. And instead of a beer garden, wild grass grew into the woods.