Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Market Outlook

By Oil Crops Outlook
farms.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs demand for biofuel continues to drive soybean crush levels in the domestic oilseed market and to capture an increasing share of the U.S. soybean crop, exports of U.S. soybeans are expected to decline in 2021/22 to 2.075 billion bushels. This volume would represent a 9 percent decline from the 2.28 billion bushels of exports anticipated for this marketing year. If realized, the 2.225 billion bushels of expected soybean crush for the 2021/22 marketing year would represent a new record volume, overtaking the 2.19 billion bushels of crush anticipated for 2020/21. High prices for soybean oil are largely responsible for the larger crush volumes, even as soybean prices continue to increase. Although no change has been forecasted for the season-average ending price for the current marketing year, the 2021/22 price is expected to increase significantly at $13.85 per bushel, the highest price received since the 2012/13 marketing year.

www.farms.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Year#Soybean Oil#Outlook#Oil Demand#U S Prices#U S Oil Exports#Soybean Prices#U S Soybeans#Supply#Soybean Crush Levels#Expected Soybean Crush#Data Transfer#Bushel#Biofuel#Drive#Errata
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Organic Feed Market Analysis (2021): Drivers & Restraints, Market Insights, Growth Prediction till 2030

MarketResearch.Biz has a field research report titled “Global Organic Feed Market” in its database. This is a recent study that includes the current impact of COVID-19 as well as the Organic Feed market’s performance in the upcoming years. With the help of the segmentation, the Organic Feed Market Report provides important information about the Organic Feed Market. A variety of factors, including regional market perceptions, regional strategic approaches, country-level assessments, competitive structures, stock market analysis, and high-end covered companies, are discussed in the Organic Feed Market Research Report.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls after USDA pegs crop conditions above market forecast

CANBERRA, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crops above market expectations, tempering concerns about supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.3% to $6.86-1/2 a bushel by 0112...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases on U.S. crop condition, but supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Wednesday, giving up some of previous session's strong gains on pressure from improved U.S. crop conditions, although global supply concerns limited losses. Soybeans rose for a second session, while wheat slid after the rally on Tuesday. "Brazil's second corn crop...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Fresh cucumber imports capture nearly 90 percent of U.S. market

Fresh cucumber imports capture nearly 90 percent of U.S. market. Driven largely by the increasing popularity of salads and “mini” or snacking varieties, U.S. demand for fresh cucumbers has been on an upward trend since the 1970s. Reflecting rising consumer demand, import volume has continued on a 50-year upward trend, contributing to the crowding-out of domestic field-grown production (down 62 percent since 2010). Before 2005, domestic fresh cucumber production exceeded the amount imported each year. Imports grew from a 35 percent share of availability in 1990-94 to 80 percent in 2015-20. By 2020, imports accounted for almost 90 percent of the domestic market.
Agricultureruralradio.com

Webinar to cover US meat exports, livestock markets

The growing role of exports in livestock markets will be the focus of a Nebraska Extension webinar that will be held on Thursday at noon. Exports account for a significant share of U.S. pork and beef production, especially for certain cuts, adding value to every animal produced. The U.S. Meat Export Federation is working to build a strong demand for U.S. high quality, high value beef and pork, highlighting sustainability and health as well as quality, to proactively address consumer questions in the (mis)Information age. The webinar will cover the current global demand for red meat, how U.S. beef and pork exports have been performing and how exports are related to livestock markets and meat prices.
Retailreportsgo.com

Mobile Money Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2025

Latest update on Mobile Money Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Mobile Money market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Mobile Money industry. With the classified Mobile Money market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Waste management market 2021 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica published a new research report "Waste management market- Industry Dynamics, Market Size, and Opportunity Forecast to 2027." This analysis-based research report offers a comprehensive assessment of various market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on historical and current growth parameters of the global marketplace, the market dynamics are obtained with maximum precision. The company offers detailed market research reports based on statistical surveys, desk research, and detailed market study. The company works in association with various firms of different domains, publishers, and government organizations, ensuring the availability of reliable and updated research data available to its customers.
MarketsSentinel

Pocket Pedometers Market Size, Business Status, and Global Outlook 2021-2026

The report titled “Global Pocket Pedometers Market” 2021 provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as key factors affecting global and regional markets, size, status, policies, clients operating in several regions, opportunities, industry-specific trends and effective business outlook. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts. This research report also provides pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Pocket Pedometers industry.
MarketsSentinel

Precipitated Silicas market Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Get Sample Report:https://www.hnyresearch.com/sample-report/Global-Precipitated-Silicas-Market-Research-Report-2021-Professional-Edition/758780. o Brief Introduction to the scope of research covered in the report. o Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study) o Top Players in the market. o Research framework (Presentation) o Research methodology adopted by HNYResearch. COVID-19 Impact on Precipitated Silicas market :...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Outlook on the Polyurethane Based Coating For Auto Refinish Global Market to 2026

The “Global Polyurethane Based Coating For Auto Refinish Market 2021“report offers an incredible assessment of the Global Polyurethane Based Coating For Auto Refinish market to grasp the current example of the market and reasons the ordinary market design for the Polyurethane Based Coating For Auto Refinish promote Giving a solid evaluation of the possible effect of the progressing COVID-19 in the going with coming years, the report covers key methodologies and plans coordinated by the Polyurethane Based Coating For Auto Refinish market extensive players to guarantee their embodiment flawless in the overall competition. With the accessibility of this careful report, the customers can without a truly noteworthy stretch settle on an educated decision about their business benefits keeping watch.
Constructionbestnewsmonitoring.com

Outlook on the Spare Parts for Construction and Mining Drilling Rigs Global Market to 2026

The “Global Spare Parts for Construction and Mining Drilling Rigs Market 2021“report offers an incredible assessment of the Global Spare Parts for Construction and Mining Drilling Rigs market to grasp the current example of the market and reasons the ordinary market design for the Spare Parts for Construction and Mining Drilling Rigs promote Giving a solid evaluation of the possible effect of the progressing COVID-19 in the going with coming years, the report covers key methodologies and plans coordinated by the Spare Parts for Construction and Mining Drilling Rigs market extensive players to guarantee their embodiment flawless in the overall competition. With the accessibility of this careful report, the customers can without a truly noteworthy stretch settle on an educated decision about their business benefits keeping watch.
Medical & Biotechnysenasdaqlive.com

Blue Biotechnology Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2025

Blue Biotechnology Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024. The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Blue Biotechnology market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Blue Biotechnology market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Blue Biotechnology market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Edge Data Center Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Edge Data Center Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Edge Data Center Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Edge Data Center businesses are struggling...
Industrythedallasnews.net

Global Aseptic Filling Machine Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Enteral Feeding Devices Market : Industry Outlook, Developments and Forecast 2029

The Enteral Feeding Devices Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered in the report contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4, while important end uses include end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.
Metal Miningnysenasdaqlive.com

Russia Mining Market 2020 Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2026

Increased investments in industrialization, use of automation in mining activities, and advancements in logistics and transportation sectors are expected to drive Russia mining market size. Stringent regulatory policies, volatility in crude oil prices, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange prices pose challenges to Russia mining market growth. The global mining...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment Market Outlook Analysis by 2025

The global Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hyperpigmentation Disorders Treatment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:. History Year: 2014 – 2018. Base Year:...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Wasabi Powder Market Analysis, Status, and Industrial Outlook 2021-2030

Wasabi Powder Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Wasabi Powder Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Wasabi Powder manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Wasabi Powder industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.