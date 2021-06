Since Israel engaged in a full-blown military escalation against the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, hostility has gripped the usually quiet mixed communities of Israeli Jews and Arabs. It peaked last week with violent riots all across the country, and so far two Israelis have been killed: one Jewish and one Arab. The violence has since subdued, for the most part, but tensions between Jews and Arabs still remain high in many of these mixed communities. Host Carol Hills speaks with reporter Daniella Cheslow in Jerusalem.