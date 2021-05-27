Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Bulgaria's Kozloduy plant reconnects nuclear reactor after maintenance

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SOFIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s state nuclear power plant Kozloduy reconnected on Thursday its 1,000 megawatt (MW) nuclear reactor Unit 5 after a planned maintenance and refuelling, the plant said.

Kozloduy, situated at the Danube River, said in a statement that the reactor was reconnected to the national power grid at 0651 GMT, after a clearance by the country’s nuclear regulator. The reactor was shut on April 17.

Its other 1000 MW reactor, Unit 6, whose capacity was temporarily decreased by 50% on May 25 after a shutdown of a pump in its non-nuclear part, was working at a gross load of 752 MW, information at the plant’s website showed. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Reactor#Bulgaria#Reconnected#Plant#Nuclear Power#Grid Power#Planned Maintenance#State Power#Sofia#Unit#National Power#Danube River#Load#Country#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Businessmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

VEM Medical opens plant in Bulgaria

VEM Medical (Clovis, Calif.), a tooling and molding supplier to the medical device industry, has expanded operations into Eastern Europe. The wholly owned manufacturing plant is located in Bulgaria’s second-largest city, Plovdiv. Known as VEM Europe, the new operation provides injection mold tool fabrication and design services as well as mold maintenance and repairs. The 17,500 ft² building is equipped with manufacturing equipment from Germany, Switzerland and Japan.
Energy Industryfroggyweb.com

Cerulean Winds plans floating wind turbine project in UK North Sea

LONDON (Reuters) – Low-carbon infrastructure developer Cerulean Winds said on Tuesday it has submitted plans to develop a floating wind turbine project in the British North Sea. An application for a lease for the 10 billion pound ($14 billion) project have been submitted to Marine Scotland, which manages Scotland’s seas...
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

Russia resumes flights to UK, extends ban on Turkey

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russia has decided to resume flights from Moscow to London from June 2 thanks to an improved COVID-19 situation, while it keeps in place bans on flights to Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 inclusive, the coronavirus task force said on Monday. It said there...
Energy Industryretailcrowd.co.uk

China is building two nuclear reactors capable of producing plutonium

Two nuclear reactors currently under construction off the coast of China are cause for concern: the two power plants are surrounded by great secrecy, and each is capable of producing more nuclear fuel than it is used in, and this additional fuel can even be used in the island, the island said. IFL Science. The power plants under construction on Changpiao Island will be put into operation in 2023 and 2026.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

EDF Energy pushes back restart dates of UK Dungeness B nuclear reactors

(Reuters) - EDF (PA:EDF) Energy has extended outages at the two nuclear reactors at its Dungeness B nuclear power plant in Britain to next year, company data showed. The Dungeness B-21 reactor is expected to restart on June 6, 2022 instead of Aug. 2 this year and the Dungeness B-22 reactor is expected to restart on May 27, 2022 instead of July 23 this year.
Energy IndustryEsquire

China Is Building Two Secret Nuclear Reactors. Scientists Are Worried.

On the tiny, nondescript island of Changbiao, in the Fujian province, the China National Nuclear Corporation is building two mysterious nuclear reactors that are drawing plenty of international attention—and concern. The reactors, which are scheduled to power up in 2023 and 2026, are both a type called China Fast Reactor...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Construction begins on Chinese nuclear power plant units

Russian state corporation Rosatom has announced that construction works for units at two nuclear power plants (NPPs) in China have begun. A ceremony was held to mark the start of construction of the seventh and eighth power units of Tianwan NPP and the third and fourth power units of Xudapu NPP.
Energy Industryharrisondaily.com

Powerful US nuclear test reactor getting rare major overhaul

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Scientists in Idaho this summer plan to remove the 62,000-pound (28,100-kilogram) stainless steel lid on one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors for a rare …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Worldeteconline.org

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corp. Micro Modular Reactor Achieves Canadian Licensing Milestone

Global First Power’s MMR Project First Small Modular Reactor to Enter Formal Licensing Phase with Canada’s Nuclear Regulator. Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC) announces that its Micro Modular Reactor™ (MMR™) is the first and only small modular reactor (SMR) to enter the formal licensing review phase with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) as part of the Global First Power (GFP) MMR Project. Global First Power – a joint venture formed by USNC-Power, a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary of USNC, and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) – will build, own, and operate the proposed MMR Project at the Chalk River Laboratories site.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bulgaria's Eurohold opens subscription for capital increase

SOFIA, June 2 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Eurohold said on Wednesday it would open the subscription for new shares and trading of rights on June 9 for a fundraising to help finance the acquisition of the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ . Financial and insurance group Eurohold plans to sell...
Worldmaritime-executive.com

Russia’s First LNG Bunker Vessel Completes Sea Trials

Construction of Russia’s first LNG bunker vessel is proceeding, with the ship recently completing several days of sea trials. To be named, Dmitry Mendeleev, the bunker vessel is now undergoing testing on its loading, storing, and gas transfer systems before commissioning for Gazprom Neft. “During testing on the open sea,...
Aerospace & Defensenewsnetnebraska.org

Nuclear fusion reactor record

Have you ever thought about the heat it gives off destination? That heat, which comes to us from an average distance of about 150 million kilometers, is so strong that it allows life on Earth. Perhaps something unimaginable to us mere mortals, perhaps a little less to scientists. In China, they managed to beat the heat produced by our star. Yes, it is now possible to beat the temperature thought to be recorded on the Sun, and actually exceed it on Earth. ten times more. Thanks to the “artificial sun”. The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Fusion Reactor (EAST), a working tokamak reactor in Hefei, has already set a new temperature record, according to Chinese state news agency Global Times, and is artificially hotter than ever. It has been reached on Earth for a relatively long time: 120 million degrees Celsius, a temperature that the reactor plasma has maintained for 101 seconds. Moreover, according to the version, the reactor itself, thanks to the strong magnetic field that it uses to melt hot plasma, was able to maintain a temperature of 160 million degrees Celsius for 20 seconds. It is much higher than the temperature of the core of the sun which can reach the level of only 15 million degrees Celsius.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's CNPC cuts methane emission intensity by 6% in 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) cut its methane emission intensity by 6% last year from the 2019 level, the top oil and gas producer said on Thursday. The energy giant had pledged to deepen emission intensity of the planet warming gas, typically released during the production and transport of coal, natural gas and oil, by 50% by 2025 from a 2019 baseline.