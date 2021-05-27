Jeff Bezos to Formally Step Down as Amazon CEO on July 5th

Jeff Basis is formally stepping down as Amazon CEO turning the reins over to cloud computing boss Andy Jassy on July 5th. That's 27 years to the day after basis incorporated amazon dot com Basil is announcing this transition and Amazon shareholder meeting for more on what came out of this virtual gathering on a bring in Brad Stone of Bloomberg Technology. And also, of course, the author of the recently published book, Amazon. I'm bound Big news him finally putting a date on it. He had told us it would be sometime in the third quarter. Everyone wanted to know when Now we know. Um I guess the big question is How will Amazon change under someone new? Right? And then the day it really is a formality. Not only had they announced that the basis had been gradually stepping back from Amazon, giving Auntie Jessie More authority. I think he'll continue to do that. Over the years. He's going to be executive chairman. He still could be in the big meetings. Probably a loud voice with the big decisions. I do think, though gradually, he's gonna let Jassy run this company. Maybe in a couple years. We'll see him drop the executive title from executive chairman. This is going to be a process. But look, Jesse, you know He learned alongside Jeff Bezos. He's a basis disciple. I don't think it really changes the company all.