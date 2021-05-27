Cancel
Jeff Bezos to Formally Step Down as Amazon CEO on July 5th

 22 days ago

Jeff Basis is formally stepping down as Amazon CEO turning the reins over to cloud computing boss Andy Jassy on July 5th. That's 27 years to the day after basis incorporated amazon dot com Basil is announcing this transition and Amazon shareholder meeting for more on what came out of this virtual gathering on a bring in Brad Stone of Bloomberg Technology. And also, of course, the author of the recently published book, Amazon. I'm bound Big news him finally putting a date on it. He had told us it would be sometime in the third quarter. Everyone wanted to know when Now we know. Um I guess the big question is How will Amazon change under someone new? Right? And then the day it really is a formality. Not only had they announced that the basis had been gradually stepping back from Amazon, giving Auntie Jessie More authority. I think he'll continue to do that. Over the years. He's going to be executive chairman. He still could be in the big meetings. Probably a loud voice with the big decisions. I do think, though gradually, he's gonna let Jassy run this company. Maybe in a couple years. We'll see him drop the executive title from executive chairman. This is going to be a process. But look, Jesse, you know He learned alongside Jeff Bezos. He's a basis disciple. I don't think it really changes the company all.

Aerospace & Defensemarket.us

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, His Younger Brother To Go To Space Aboard Blue Origin’s First Crew Flight

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he will be going up to space on July 20. The Amazon chief executive officers will be accompanied by his younger brother Mark Bezos. They will be flying to space onboard the maiden crewed flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard. Blue Origin is an aerospace company founded by Bezos in the year 2000. It must be noted that he would be embarking on the space trip just a fortnight after stepping down as a chief executive officer of Amazon. “I have always dreamed of traveling to space. I have been looking forward to this ever since I was five years old. I am going to live this dream with my younger brother on July 20. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” he wrote on an Instagram post.
Economykiss951.com

New Petition Calls For Jeff Bezos To Be Denied Re-Entry to Earth

This is probably one of the best memes I’ve seen in a while. Probably since the giant Josh fight that erupted in Nebraska when little Josh won the pool noodle fight tournament-style. And this time, it involves Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Jeff Bezos will be traveling to space in an...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Bezos in Space

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces he'll be on Blue Origin's first spaceflight with humans. Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) buys U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) for $1.3 billion in cash. In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser, with host Chris Hill, analyzes those stories and discusses the rebound of travel-related businesses like Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR).
Energy IndustryFOXBusiness

Amazon's Jeff Bezos backing nuclear fusion plant in the UK

General Fusion, a Canadian energy company backed by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' investment firm, Bezos Expeditions, has announced plans to build and operate a nuclear fusion plant in the United Kingdom. General Fusion will enter into a long-term lease with the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority's Culham campus, home of the...
chainstoreage.com

Staples CEO steps down

The tenure of J. Alexander (Sandy) Douglas as chief executive of office supply retail giant Staples is coming to an end. Staples said that Douglas will resign as CEO effective Friday, June 18. He will be succeeded on an interim basis by executive chairman John A. Lederer. Staples, which is owned by Sycamore Partners, said it has begun a search for a permanent chief executive officer.
EconomyNY Daily News

A petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space is gaining popularity

A Change.org petition is seeking to keep Jeff Bezos in the great beyond. In the petition, launched six days ago, 7,000 people have signed on to urge Amazon founder to remain in space and not reenter the Earth’s atmosphere when he makes history as the first Blue Origin passenger flight scheduled for July 20.
Aerospace & Defensedefector.com

You Call This Going To Space, Jeff Bezos?

By now you know that Jeff Bezos is headed to space next month. Space: The Ultimate Mistress™. Now, when I heard about Bezos’s plan to rocket up into the sky, the first thing I thought about was that it would be funny if his spaceship malfunctioned and a breached nitroglycerin line found its way up his anus mid-flight. But the SECOND thing I thought about was that this man, with all his money, was going to experience the civilian dream of escaping the thermosphere, orbiting the Earth at 14,000 mph, and maybe waving hello to the International Space Station along the way. Seemed very cool. I was openly jealous.
BusinessEntrepreneur

People Want Jeff Bezos to Buy and Eat the Mona Lisa

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. There are petitions online that support thousands of causes, but there are some that are just strange. Such is the case of an initiative on the Change.org portal that seeks to get...
Wilmington, DEWDEL 1150AM

Salesianum receives $12 million donation from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' father

Salesianum has received a $12 million endowment from the father of Amazon's CEO aimed towards scholarships for Wilmington children and children of immigrants. The Wilmington Catholic school said Jacklyn and Mike Bezos donated the money, with $10 million earmarked towards starting the Rev. James P. Byrne, OSFS Scholarship. Miguel "Mike"...