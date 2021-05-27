Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday May 27th, 2021

By Daily Norseman
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTA’s are back with a majority of the team participating, the biggest exception being Danielle Hunter who missed last year with a neck injury and reportedly wants his contract redone. Although the Vikings (and myself) want Hunter at OTA’s and training camp if this drags out long enough, I’m one of those people who will almost always side with the player. It’s a short career, these young men need to maximize their earnings while they can because one bad play and their career is over. I saw a tweet yesterday and of course can’t find it now but someone with a blue check on Twitter tweeted that the salary cap next year is expected to rise up to 20M dollars from this year.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Twitter Inc#Minnesota Vikings News#Earnings#Training Camp#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLvikingsgazette.com

Minnesota Vikings News Roundup: The Skill Positions Get Their Rankings

It’s not quite as magical as an angel getting its wings, but the NFL’s skill position players get their PFF rankings. Some people really enjoy rankings, others inevitably find issues with the methodology. Regardless, these lists can provide some good content fodder during the offseason. We thus start things off this week with a turn to PFF‘s skill position rankings for our Minnesota Vikings and the rest of the NFL. From there, we turn our attention to the rookie signings for our Vikings before concluding with the usual focus on TVG and broader purple chatter.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

49ers Release QB Josh Johnson & TE Daniel Helm

The San Francisco 49ers have released veteran QB Josh Johnson on Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero. Field Yates adds that the 49ers also released TE Daniel Helm with an injury waiver. Johnson, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for...
NFLPosted by
InsideTheVikings

Vikings June 1 Cap Space Update With Kyle Rudolph's Contract Coming Off the Books

On Wednesday, June 2nd, the Vikings will officially gain $7.9 million in salary cap space, bumping them up to roughly $14 million overall. Why? Because that's when the contract of former tight end Kyle Rudolph comes off of their books. The Vikings cut their longest-tenured player in March and designated the move as post-June 1st. Each team is allowed to designate up to two moves that way; it's a strategic decision that pushes some of the salary cap impact into the following year.
NFLchatsports.com

6 Vikings Make Pete Prisco’s Top 100 NFL Players

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco released his ranking of the top 100 NFL players Tuesday, and six Minnesota Vikings made the cut. The top-ranked Viking is running back Dalvin Cook, who landed at No. 19. That makes him the second-best running back in the NFL, according to Prisco, behind the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry, who’s ranked 11th overall.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Former Huskers in the NFL Free Agency Updates

Free agency in the NFL has started to pick up steam, and a number of former Huskers will be looking to sign new deals in the pro ranks. Starting on Monday, there is a three-day window where teams are permitted to contact and enter contract negotiations with players who will become unrestricted free agents on March 17. Once March 17 hits, players can begin officially begin signing professional contracts.
NFLUSA Today

A former Badger makes the All-PFF offensive line

On Sunday afternoon, Pro Football Focus released their All-PFF offensive line entering the 2021 season via Twitter. Former Wisconsin and current New Orleans Saints’ right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was named as PFF’s top right tackle going into next season. The Stevens Point, Wisconsin, native has played for the Saints for four seasons and earned first-team all-pro honors in 2019.
NFLNFL

Roundup: Texans sign former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

Nick Caserio's continued work in his first offseason in Houston has seen him add another familiar face to the Texans' roster. Houston is signing former Patriots running back Rex Burkhead to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team later confirmed the move. Burkhead spent the last...
NFLSportsBook Review

Which NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired First?

There’s good and bad to every job, and NFL head coach has more pressure on than most others, some win, some lose, but which coach will be the first to be relieved of their position? Here we take a look at the NFL odds. The Shortlist. When looking at this...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Should Chargers Trade For Zach Ertz?

Summer in the NFL is usually a somewhat mellow and down time of the offseason with teams wrapping up voluntary workouts and leaving for summer break before returning for training camp. News is generally slow during these months with perhaps a veteran signing for the league minimum here and there. Rarely do we see or hear about players being traded during this time, but this year appears to be different.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

NFL Rumors: Julio Jones, Dak Prescott, Seattle Seahawks

Coming out of relative obscurity, the Seattle Seahawks are now reportedly the favorites to land superstar wide receiver Julio Jones, according to PointsBet. After voicing complaints at the beginning of the offseason, Seattle seems to be doing everything possible to keep Russell Wilson happy. The team already improved the offensive line in free agency and extended Tyler Lockett, but adding Jones to the mix would just be the icing on the cake.
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears 2021 Breakout Candidate: CB Jaylon Johnson

When the Chicago Bears selected cornerback Jaylon Johnson with the 50th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the selection surprised some. With All-Pro CB Kyle Fuller on the roster, selecting Johnson was more about taking the best player available than filling a need. Fast forward just one year later, Fuller was cut to create additional salary cap space and now Johnson is expected to fill Fuller's shoes as the Bears' new CB1 of the future.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills Links, 5/14: Predicting how the Bills will fare in 2021

In today’s edition of the Buffalo Bills daily links, we continue to dissect the Bills’ 2021 schedule. We offer up reactions and game-by-game analysis on how the Bills will fare this year, discuss why the Bills have a favorable schedule, and more. We learn how Buffalo’s newest edge rushers, rookies...