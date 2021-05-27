Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Thursday May 27th, 2021

OTA’s are back with a majority of the team participating, the biggest exception being Danielle Hunter who missed last year with a neck injury and reportedly wants his contract redone. Although the Vikings (and myself) want Hunter at OTA’s and training camp if this drags out long enough, I’m one of those people who will almost always side with the player. It’s a short career, these young men need to maximize their earnings while they can because one bad play and their career is over. I saw a tweet yesterday and of course can’t find it now but someone with a blue check on Twitter tweeted that the salary cap next year is expected to rise up to 20M dollars from this year.