French Humanitarian Aid Worker on Trial for Sexually Abusing 24 Boys

By Chris Tomlinson
Big Hollywood
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 52-year-old French humanitarian worker faces charges of sexually abusing 24 boys in several developing countries during his overseas work from 2013 to 2015. French national Philippe Gérard is accused of sexually abusing 24 boys between the ages of nine and 15 from January 2013 to his arrest in October 2015. The abuses are believed to have taken place in Nepal, Cambodia, and India, where he took part in humanitarian work in local orphanages.

