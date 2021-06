“I’m saddened to see that almost a decade later the governors of Oregon and Washington have unleashed the same agencies again to use the same techniques and simply continue this stupefying track record of incompetence and dishonesty,” David Bragdon wrote in an op-ed. Last week, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.)issued a warning in an interview with WW: If Oregon and Washington don’t act urgently to design an Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River, they risk being left off the Biden Administration’s short list of key transportation projects.